Family of Fronasa fighter waits on Museveni pledge 5 years later

The family of late Raiti Omongin, who was a freedom fighter under the Front for National Salvation (Fronasa) in Malaba Town Council, Tororo District, is upset over unfulfilled pledges by President Museveni.

Formed in 1971, Fronasa was a militant group led by Mr Museveni that fought alongside Tanzanian forces against the Idi Amin regime.

Omongin, who was a spy and trainer in the rebel group, died in an ambush during the insurgency.

Mr Festus Omongin, one of the sons of the late Omongin, says since the loss of their father who was the breadwinner, the family has lived a miserable life.

Mr Omongin narrates that after the death of their father, most of them dropped out of school and went to Kenya to do odd jobs since there was no one to pay their fees.

He says as a family, they feel the NRM regime has failed to recognise the contributions of their father even after hosting President Museveni severally at their home in Akolodongo Central Cell, Akolodongo Ward in Malaba Town Council, Tororo District.

“Amin’s soldiers harassed and accused our family for subversive activities including shielding an enemy of the state, feeding and allowing the rebels to train in our home but this government has forgotten us,” he says.

He says in 2018, three decades after capturing power, President Museveni invited them at State House Entebbe and pledged to help the family.

“The President also pledged to provide us with alternative source of livelihood and also set up development project in memory of the late freedom fighter Omongin, our father,” he says.

“When we were invited by the President in 2018, we thought God had answered our prayers but five years down the road, the pledges made have not been fulfilled and this has totally demoralised us,’’ he adds.

Ms Augustine Omongin, another son, says during the interface with the President, he made several promises, including supporting the family to regain ownership of their farmland, which they sold because of the hard situation they were going through following their father’s death.

He says the people they sold land had accepted to relinquish land so long as they are compensated.