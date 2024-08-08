Family of 'kidnapped' Imam asks authorities for clarity

The family of Imam Diriisa Mawanda, who was allegedly kidnapped by suspected security operatives, has appealed to the government to produce him, whether dead or alive.

Imam Mawanda was reportedly abducted on July 12, 2024, around 7 PM while he was at Katwe Masjid Hidayah Mosque in Binikiriro Village, Katwe Sub County, Sembabule District, preparing to lead prayers.

His wife, Ms Amina Kalungi, learned of her husband’s kidnapping from her father-in-law.

“My father-in-law told me that my husband was arrested over suspicious phone calls he was receiving. Upon hearing this terrible news, I lost consciousness. I am heavily pregnant and have no one to care for me and my children. I ask the authorities to produce my husband, whether he is dead or alive,” Ms Kalungi said during an interview on Thursday.

The mosque from which Imam Diriisa Mawanda was abducted on July 12, 2024. PHOTO | GERTRUDE MUYABA



Ms Kalungi added that her husband, whom she has lived with for 11 years, is not a criminal and should have been summoned by the police if there were any concerns.

Ms Amina Namanda, Mawanda’s mother, recounted the incident, stating that as they were holding prayers, unknown men armed with guns abducted him.

“My son is not a criminal. If he committed any offense, he should be taken to court so we can understand why he was kidnapped by armed men,” Ms Namanda pleaded.

Mr Muhammad Ssebandeke, the chairperson of Binikiriro Village, condemned the manner in which the Imam was arrested.

“The way the Imam was taken is inhumane and evil. As a local leader, I wasn’t informed of the arrest. We urge our top leaders to come forward and explain his whereabouts,” Mr. Ssebandeke said.

Sembabule Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Mr Faisal Sseruwagi, urged the family and community to remain calm, assuring them that Imam Mawanda is in safe hands.