Family of late ex-minister appeal to Museveni over debts

The Family of deceased former minister for Local Government John Zzimula-Mugwanya have appealed to President Museveni to fulfill his promised compensation to save them from losing their mortgaged property.

Zzimula-Mugwanya, also a former presidential advisor on culture, died in December 2006 after mortgaging some of his property to banks and money lenders, among them his home at Buloba-Bunwa, in Wakiso District.

Family members have asked the government to intervene, claiming the estate of the late Zzimula-Mugwanya is being taken over by different people due to unpaid debts.

Documents held by family members indicate that in July 2003, the chief government valuer wrote to the Solicitor General’s office indicating that Zzimula-Mugwanya’s properties were destroyed and that the cost of rehabilitation was Shs10.6b.

While mourning Mugwanya’s death, family members say President Museveni promised to pay his debts and also compensate them for the destroyed property.

The family says Zzimula-Mugwanya lost property during the Bush War that brought President Museveni to power and after his death, Mr Museveni promised to compensate the family, something that had not been done todate.

Ms Milly Nannozi Zzimula, who was the second wife of the deceased, says nothing has been done 16 years later, even after the President directed State House officials to process the payments.

She says the action of leaving the matter pending has led the family into untold suffering because most of the property has been taken and that they are at the verge of losing even the remaining house.

The outcry followed an attack on the family where a group of armed men destroyed a plantation near the residence, claiming part of the property as compensation for the unpaid loans.

Mr Pius Mugwanya Musiitwa, one of the beneficiaries of the estate of the former minister, says they are struggling with protracted legal battles in court against different individuals over unpaid loans acquired by the deceased.

He says they have since paid more than Shs280m to the banks and that they were forced to borrow from money lenders to clear bank loans, which has turned out to be a burden to them.

“The disturbance we are going through is a result of unfulfilled promises that forced us to turn property dealers and money lenders, who are now turning against us,” he says.