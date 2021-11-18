Family of man killed in infamous Masaka machete attacks storms RDC’s office with coffin

Relatives of the late Francis Ruhamyankaaka, one of the victims of the recent spate of killings in greater Masaka sub region Wednesday stormed the offices of Lwengo RDC and the district chairperson demanding for his remains. PHOTOS/ GERTRUDE MUTYABA 

Mutya

By  GERTRUDE MUTYABA

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Ruhamyankaaka was killed on August 8, 2021 at Dongwa village, Nakateete parish, Kisekka Sub County in Lwengo District before he was buried by his neighbor, one Edward Ssentongo who was later taken to State House to claim for Shs10 million condolences from President Museveni.

Relatives of the late Francis Ruhamyankaaka, one of the victims of the recent spate of killings in greater Masaka sub region Wednesday stormed the offices of Lwengo RDC and the district chairperson demanding for his remains.
Ruhamyankaaka was killed on August 8, 2021 at Dongwa village, Nakateete parish, Kisekka Sub County in Lwengo District before he was buried by his neighbor, one Edward Ssentongo who was later taken to State House to claim for Shs10 million condolences from President Museveni.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.