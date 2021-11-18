Family of man killed in infamous Masaka machete attacks storms RDC’s office with coffin

Relatives of the late Francis Ruhamyankaaka, one of the victims of the recent spate of killings in greater Masaka sub region Wednesday stormed the offices of Lwengo RDC and the district chairperson demanding for his remains.

Ruhamyankaaka was killed on August 8, 2021 at Dongwa village, Nakateete parish, Kisekka Sub County in Lwengo District before he was buried by his neighbor, one Edward Ssentongo who was later taken to State House to claim for Shs10 million condolences from President Museveni.

However, on September 21, Ruhamyankaaka’s family from Kisoro came out to claim for his remains after they heard he had been killed. They demanded for the body to be exhumed and transported to their ancestral home in Kisoro District for a decent burial.

The family also learnt that someone else (Edward Ssentongo) had claimed for their condolences from State House.

Lwengo RDC, Mr Herman Ssentongo intervened and tasked Edward to refund the money. Edwrad, however, said the money had been shared among several people, including a crime preventer Francis Rukundo, one Kajubi Mugagga alias Katikkiro and a one Patrick Mbabazi, a former CIID Police officer at Kinoni police post.

As a result, the RDC ordered for their arrest but they were later released by police on grounds that they were going to look for the money and refund it.

However, the office of the RDC has been able to recover only Shs5 million since then, according to Mr Ssentongo.

Yesterday, Ruhamyankaaka’s family stormed the RDC’s office with a coffin demanding that his remains be handed over and transported to Kisoro for burial. At the time, the RDC was out of office.

They then proceeded to the office of the district chairperson, Mr Ibrahim Kitatta vowing not to leave without Ruhamyankaaka’s remains.

"We have overstayed in Lwengo and we are tired of waiting. It has been three months since we came to claim for the remains of our brother but it seems the police are not ready to give him to us," said one of the family members only identified as Kwizera Nfitumukiza.

He said they had been subjected to DNA test whose results returned two weeks ago confirming claim.

"It is now one month since police took DNA from us and they returned the results two weeks ago but up to now, they are yet to hand over our brother’s remains. We have lost patience," Mr Nfitumukiza added.

"We have families to take care of. Our children are supposed to return to school in January but it's unfortunate that we are no longer working because we have been here (Lwengo) waiting for our brother’s remains. We are tired and ask President Museveni to intervene," said the deceased’s brother, George Mbonimpa.

Mr David Ssebuguzi, the LCI chairperson for Kanakulya Zone who has been taking care of the claimants said he had also lost patience and is financially stressed.

Lwengo district chairperson, Mr Ibrahim Kitatta makes a phone call in his office after Francis Ruhamyankaaka's relatives surprised him with a coffin.PHOTO BY GERTRUDE MUTYABA

"If police ate the money let them say so rather than make us look like fools. We have been patient with them but it has now gone too far," Mr Ssebuguzi said.

The district chairperson, Mr Ibrahim Kitatta, however, assured the family that efforts are being made to give them justice.

"We know that police already have the Shs5 million and we think that if the money is available with them, they should hand it over as they wait for the balance," Mr Kitatta added.

Early this week, CID spokesperson, Mr Charles Twiine said the body would be handed over to the claimants after the DNA results confirmed they are the rightful family.

"Lwengo DNA puzzle finally answered. Police forensic experts have confirmed that the late Nkaka belonged to the family of the claimants. Thank Chairman LC V Cadre Kitatata for showing true leadership in explaining to the claimants the justification of the DNA. Body to be given," Mr Twiine tweeted on Monday.

However, Lwengo DPC Peter Twala said they were still waiting for the state attorney to sign the file before they release the body.