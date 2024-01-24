Family of Museveni bush war ‘rider’ seeks help, recognition

National Resistance Movement (NRM) bush war collaborators in Kiyunga Village, Mbulamuti Sub-county, Kamuli District, are seeking President Museveni’s recognition and reward for their alleged contribution towards the five-year guerrilla war that brought him into power.

Their concerns come ahead of the 38th NRM anniversary celebrations at St John Wakitaka Senior Secondary School in Jinja City on Friday.

These alleged collaborators say they want similar treatment like their Luwero counterparts who are awarded medals and compensation.

One such “hero”, they say, was a railway mechanic, Patrick Kigongwe, a resident of Kiyunga Village, who was reportedly Museveni’s contact for gun transit through Namasagali Railway Station, a role he played with others like Dison Paul Buluba and Ponsiano Kanakutanda.

It is suggested that Kigongwe rode then guerilla leader, Museveni on his bicycle while disguised as a trainee mechanic and toolbox boy, yet it was loaded with guns in transit from Tororo in Eastern Uganda to Luwero, through Bugerere.

Kigongwe, who often disguised as a traditional wrestling official or bread vendor, reportedly used to organise meetings to recruit other collaborators.

However, he died a pauper in 2011, leaving behind nine children, with the most educated- a Primary Seven dropout.

Tapenesi Nabirye Kigongwe, 75, his widow, said she cherishes her “treasured rebel visitor” turned president, who she said often secretly came and held late night meetings with her husband and few colleagues.

“I would cook food, give him (Museveni) water for a bath and the following morning, my husband would ride him off with his “toolbox” to catch a train,” she said in an interview on Tuesday, adding that her “husband disguised himself as a bread vendor, a trainee mechanic or traditional wrestling official.”

Tape Nabirye who says she used to cook for Museveni during the bush war in poses for a photo with her family members. PHOTO/SAM CALEB OPIO

Five years ago, State House appointed Jjenga Taifa, the national veterans’ organisation, to fast-track families of fallen collaborators and those still alive, and the team visited Busoga families, gathered testimonies and is currently assessing their needs.

Yunus Byuma, the Jjenga Taifa Country Director, assured the families that plans are being finalised to rehabilitate and make their lives better. “We have gathered data and are going to the next step of availing tangible, financial support to the families,” he said.

The First Deputy Prime Minister and Kamuli District Woman Member of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, said she was “curious” about the plight of NRM collaborators, saying they need to write a formal complaint and request for follow-up.

“Different generations and teams like veterans, collaborators, supporters, suppliers are putting up requests, some have been worked upon, while others are pending; so, let me get the right information to be able to follow-up with the President,” said Ms Kadaga.

Patrick Lukenge, the Jjenga Taifa Spokesperson, said Kigongwe was a railway mechanic in Mbulamuti, who became Museveni’s contact to transport guns.

He added: “You know, Luwero (Triangle) overshadowed all other bush war activities, but Kigongwe was a right-hand confidant of a man we later came to know as Museveni. As a railway mechanic, he was used by Mr Museveni to pass guns in the railway, with many looking at his cargo as mechanical tools.”

Patrick Babalanda, a son to one of the collaborators (James Muluvu), says he recalls his father reportedly being held hostage by Obote soldiers, who were hunting for then rebel leader (Museveni), who was suspected to be operating in the area. They eventually killed him.

James Muluvu’s grave and wreath laid by the president’s Office. PHOTO/SAM CALEB OPIO

Muluvu’s death forced many residents to flee the area, only coming back after Museveni took state power.

Moses Cyprian Muloki, 72, the chairperson of NRM collaborators, from whose store Museveni reportedly used to buy maize and beans, says the rebel leader used Kiyunga Village which was adjacent to Mbulamuti Railway Station to execute bush war missions and as a conduit for guns.

He says they met President Museveni, through late Kirunda Kivenjinja at Bulumba Ginnery in 1998, shook hands with him and he gave each of them Shs100,000.

“He (Museveni) was excited to receive us as his collaborators, gave us Shs100,000 each and promised more. We wrote our request through his Kyambogo Office (the national Chairman NRM), but some people are sitting on it,” he said.

Stephen Malandi, the former Kisozi LC3 Chairman, said Museveni’s activities in Kiyunga Village affected the community, adding that over 80 people lost lives, while property and livestock was plundered.