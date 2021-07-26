Family of UCU Law finalist claims he was murdered

By Philip Wafula More by this Author

The family of a fourth-year Law student at Uganda Christian University (UCU), who was found dead yesterday morning in Jinja City, has taken his body to Mulago Hospital for an autopsy, claiming he was murdered.

The body of 30-year-old David Kibirige was found in a rented apartment belonging to his girlfriend in Lubaga Village, Jinja South Division.

Mr Maurice Niyonzima, the acting Jinja District police commander, confirmed the girlfriend’s arrest, but declined to divulge details.

A police source claimed the deceased committed suicide.

However, the deceased’s father, Mr John Kasule, said his son was a murder victim.

Ms Joana Waisana, the deceased’s sister, described her late brother as a ‘friendly and peaceful boy with no clear motive to commit suicide’.

“His aunt spoke to the [lovers] on Saturday between 2pm and 4pm and all was okay,” she said.

According to Ms Waisana, the duo met barely six months ago and has endured a tumultuous relationship characterised by several break-ups and make-ups.

“Often, David would tell me it’s over between him and [her], only to learn that they have got back together. We trusted her with David’s life but never had a chance to speak to him because she couldn’t let us do so,” Ms Waisana said.

She said for the past couple of days, the family was aware that the deceased was with his girlfriend.

“What we found at her apartment is evidence that she wasn’t a clean girl, including alcohol, drugs and cigarettes,” she said.

Mr Kasule said he last spoke to his son last Thursday when he visited him at his home in Bugembe after which he reportedly said he was going to town.

“At about 3am on Sunday, I got a call from an unidentified male saying I should rush to [the girlfriend’s] home with a car. My first instinct was that my son was sick, but had no way of getting a car at such an hour during a curfew.

“I then decided to walk from Bugembe to town, but after 20 minutes, the same person rang, this time rudely asking what was taking me long to arrive. I demanded to speak to [Kibirige’s girlfriend], but he offensively asked: ‘Am I not also a person’?” Mr Kasule said.

Luckily, he said he found a boda boda which dropped him at the house, and heard people mumbling: ‘They have killed him.’

A neighbour, who preferred anonymity because the matter is still under investigation, said he last saw the lovers enter their compound on Sunday night.

“The deceased and the suspect normally had a drink at a depot at Rest Corner market,” he said.

Kibirige will be buried at Nawangaiza in Kamuli District.