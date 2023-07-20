Family of UCU student killed during Makerere guild elections still seeking justice

Justice has eluded the family of Betungura Bewatte, a second year law student of Uganda Christian University (UCU), who was stabbed to death on the eve of chaotic Makerere University guild student campaigns, a year ago.

On the fateful day, Betungura had joined the campaigns in support of his old high school friend Justus Tukamushabe, who was part of the contestants.

At the final rally, a scuffle ensued and he was stabbed to death by unknown people. Betungura’s family has not come to terms with the loss of their beloved one.

Mr Johnson Muhanguzi, Betungura’s cousin, said many mourners at his burial made promises, including their area MP Frank Tumwebaze, to bring the killers to book but in vain.

“Ever since we buried our brother, we have never heard from either the police or anyone who offered to help, except about the arrest of a certain Member of Parliament who is said to have been implicated in the murder. I also heard that he was released. It is our request that our brother gets justice,” Mr Muhanguzi said.

Mr Stuart Kamwesiga, the uncle of the deceased, said: “I used to stay with Betungura and it was shocking to learn that the person I was with in the morning had been pronounced dead in the evening. We have never got any updates from authorities on how far the investigations have gone or whether any arrests have been made.”

The presidential guild polls turned violent, with two rival camps physically assaulting each other, a melee that saw Betungura stabbed and bleeding profusely before he died moments later.