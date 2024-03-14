Family petitions Museveni  over man’s unresolved death 

A family in Busabura Village in Kamwenge District has petitioned President Museveni for the second time to intervene in an unresolved death of their relative.

The family members of the late David Tumushabe want President Museveni to intervene in the mysterious death of their father by establishing an independent inquiry into the incident.

The deceased, a former senior accounting officer at the East African Railways Corporation, and Uganda Railways Corporation, and a political leader, mysteriously died in December 2011.

His body was discovered dumped in a swamp in Kabigyemere Village, Busiriba Sub-county, Kamwenge District after he had been reported missing for a day.

The family claims the circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear since there is no post-mortem report 13 years later.

The late Tumushabe is said to have left his home on December 19, 2011, and the following day, his body was discovered after he failed to return.

In the petition dated February 29, addressed to President Museveni, and copied to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Justice and Constitution Affairs, the Office of the Prime Minister, and the Inspector General of Police, Mr Levi Twinamasiko, a son of the deceased, states on behalf of the family that since 2011, the family has not received any justice or report from security organs regarding the progress of the investigation into their father’s death.

The family initially petitioned President Museveni on September 15, 2021, and other security organs but they say they have not received any formal communication from them to date.

Mr Twinamasiko reveals that after the first petition, the family received a team of officers from the crime intelligence department, including the head of the medical department of the Uganda police, Dr Moses Byaruhanga, and other security officers who visited the crime scene.

However, the family has never received any report from this investigative team.

Mr Twinamasiko says upon discovering the body, the police directed the family to proceed with the burial, promising that investigations would commence to determine the cause of death.

Also in their petition, the family wants the head of state to visit the scene of crime and give his guidance on the investigations into their father’s death.

“Government under your leadership should compensate and pay general damages to the family members of the late Tumushabe for the psychological torture and emotional trauma suffered the years since his demise without justice being furnished to us,” the petition reads in part.

The family is also seeking detailed information from Uganda Railways Corporation regarding the gratuity and severance pay that the late Tumushabe was pursuing from the corporation before his death.

“As a family, we don’t have a post-mortem report and death certificate to confirm to relevant offices that our father passed away. We are stuck, unable to proceed to acquire essential documents like letters of administration to process his gratuity and pension. We only received a short death certificate from Busiriba Sub-county, stating that our father died of natural causes, which we strongly objected to as a family,” he says.

Ms Dennavence Tushabomwe, the widow, says she has faced many challenges since the death of her husband.

She says as the sole breadwinner, she finds it difficult to continue caring for the children.

“Since he passed on, I have been solely depending on bank loans to look after the family, and now I can no longer manage. That is why we are asking President Museveni to intervene,” she says.

She adds that she has five children in school, but catering to their school requirements has become a big challenge.

Mr Simon Abitekaniza, another son of the deceased, says the family is engulfed with trauma, stating that the police officers who attempted to investigate the matter never reported back to the family.