Family prepares to fulfill Onapito’s final requests

Relatives of the late Francis Onapito Ekomoloit, say they cannot issue a burial programme until they have fulfilled his death wishes that include building a mausoleum and embalming him in a special way.

Addressing the burial organizing committee members at the weekend, Dr Joyce Ikwaput Nyeko, Onapito’s elder sister, said before he was sedated to be taken into the Intensive Care Unit at Kampala Hospital last Friday, he asked his family members to ensure engineers he contracted to design and build his grave, execute the assignment as he had instructed and also told the doctors to treat his body in a way that it will not decompose very fast and they should maintain his facial features.

“He wanted a mausoleum built for him and our burial grounds to be extended. He gave instructions to the engineer how to build it. I have not seen the design but I spoke to the engineer and he said he needs 21 days to have it the proper way the late wanted it. The engineer started work yesterday [Friday],” she said.

Asked when he was contracted and at what cost, Dr Nyeko said she did not have the details.

However, she said during previous family gatherings at home, Onapito always talked of modernising their family burial grounds but on Friday, before he was sedated, he reminded them about it and also told the family members to ensure his body is treated in the way he instructed them because he died like a person sleeping and he wished he could remain like that for people viewing him.

Dr Nyeko also said Onapito, who had been spending most of his time in the village, had not been sick.

Dr Nyeko explained that in early August, Onapito started feeling pain on the left-hand side of his body and he could not lie on that side. He did some investigations but they didn’t find anything. He also at some point complained of bloating, which was treated with antibiotics and painkillers to relieve the pain.

Further still, Dr Nyeko disclosed that Onapito developed a cough that was managed with anti-biotics until last week when the situation changed and he became weak.

When he was taken to Soroti hospital, he was found to be anaemic and he needed blood transfusion. When the blood was transfused, he developed breathing complications and he was thereafter transferred to Kampala Hospital for further management.

From last Tuesday, Dr Nyeko says her brother’s breathing worsened. When more scans were done, medics realised that Onapito’s lungs had been damaged, leading to his breathing problems.

Dr Nyeko told this publication that when he was put on oxygen support to start treatment, his condition deteriorated very fast and he passed away last Friday morning.

The National Resistance Movement Eastern Uganda vice chairman, Capt Mike Mukula, who was among the first people to post about Onapito’s demise on Friday, described him as the epitome of humility.

Mr Mukula said Onapito held no grudges, was straight forward and wasnot temperamental. He added that the late was a veteran journalist who was objective and analytical.

Mr Mukula said Onapito worked with President Museveni, served the people of Amuria and the country in the various organisations he worked at including The Monitor, Nile Breweries Ltd and Soroti Fruits Limited. He urged the government to accord Onapito either a state or an official burial in honour of his contributions.

Ms Milly Babalanda, the minister for the Presidency, yesterday said the President has granted Onapito an official burial.