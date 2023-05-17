Family seeks justice for death of child after injection

The family of a two-year-old, who reportedly died on the spot after he was injected by a nurse at a drug shop in Kiduda Cell, Namatala Ward in Mbale City, are demanding justice.

Family members say Sharif Mutumba died due to negligence and incompetence.

The police report indicates that Mutumba had flu and a cough when his grandmother took him to the drug shop last week for treatment.

“I wanted to get him (Mutumba) drugs for cough and flu but the nurse insisted on testing my grandson for malaria and typhoid and she injected him forcefully,” Ms Lukiya Logose, the grandmother of the deceased, said.

Ms Sarah Gimono, another family member, called for quick investigations.

“We lost our son and we cannot get him now but we want justice. We are told that the person who injected our son is not a qualified medical personnel,” Ms Gimono said.

Police in Mbale City said they have already arrested a colleague and hunting for the accused nurse.

“The preliminary investigations indicate that the grandmother of the deceased took him for treatment. The nurse administered an injectable medicine through the cannula and the child died,” Elgon region police spokesperson, Rogers Taitika said on Friday.

“We appeal to the public to cooperate with us and give us information on the whereabouts of the nurse so that she can be arrested and charged,” he said.

A senior doctor, who requested not to be named, in order to speak freely, claimed that the death of the child occurred due to a wrong injection or expired drugs.

Police detectives on Friday took the arrested colleague to the drug shop to reconstruct the scene of the crime. He was later taken back to Mbale City Central Police station.

The suspect, whose name has been concealed by police, was also taken through thorough interrogations and revealed other details.

Mr Taitika said police inquiries further indicated that the suspect was operating the drug shop without a practicing licence.

Another case

In Bukedea, police have also arrested a doctor and two nurses on allegations of assisting a 16-year-old pupil abort.

The suspects attached to Ebenezer Health Centre in Bukedea District allegedly carried out the abortion on April 30 at the clinic at three months.