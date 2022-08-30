Family seeks Shs5b over death of son after Covid jab

Family of a teenager who allegedly died of multiple organ failure after a Covid jab was administered while at school is seeking compensation of more than Shs5 billion.

In her petition filed yesterday at the High Court in Mpigi District, Ms Tendo Nalwadda, sued the Attorney General (AG) jointly with the board of governors of St Martin Secondary School, Jjanya in Mpigi.

Ms Nalwadda, who was the mother to the late Jonathan Luyinda, is seeking special damages of Shs20 million, hospital and medical bills at Rubaga Nsambya and Kiruddu amounting to Shs15 million, burial expenses of Shs5m and general damages of Shs5b for negligence and unlawful vaccination leading to death.

She claims in February, the deceased and her sister Maria Kabayisanze reported to school in perfect health.

According to the court documents, Ms Nalwadda states that without the consent of the parents, the school administration allowed officials from the Ministry of Health to access the deceased and vaccinated him against Covid-19.

Court documents indicate that Ms Nalwadda was informed about the ill health of her son from her sister and that although she made several calls to the school, the head teacher assured her that Luyinda was in good health.

“After the first dose of Pfizer on February 8, 2022, Luyinda developed complications that eventually led to his death,” Ms Nalwadda said. “The officials of the first respondents (AG) refused to avail us with a postmortem report upon request, but rather the pathologist gave us a note authorising the removal of the body from the mortuary,” she added.

Ms Nalwadda through her lawyers of Alto Advocates is seeking special damages for negligence, unauthorised Covid vaccination of a minor, loss of life, loss of dependency, care, pain, and suffering at 26 percent per annum from the date of the cause of action until payment in full and costs of the suit.

Court has now issued summons to the AG and the school to file their defence.

“Whereas the above-named plaintiff has instituted a suit against you upon the claim, the particulars of which are set out in the copy of the plaint, you are hereby required to file a defence in the said suit within 15 days from the date of service of summons on you in the manner prescribed under order 9, Rule 1 civil procedures rules,” reads in part the summons signed by the registrar, Ms Justine Atukwasa.