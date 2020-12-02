Family stranded after father burns home

By Santo Ojok More by this Author

Police in Apac District are hunting a 35-year-old man who allegedly set ablaze four grass-thatched huts following a domestic brawl at his home at the weekend.

Mr Justine Atim, a resident of Congolobo Village, Amilo Amii Parish in Ibuje Sub-county, reportedly had a misunderstanding with his wife. After failing to manage his anger, the suspect, who is now on the run, allegedly burnt down all the houses at his home.

The family of five children is now without food, clothing, beddings and other household items.

Mr Lawrence Opio, a resident of the same area, said the man started a quarrel with his wife over food after returning from a drinking joint at around 6pm. The quarrel, he said, ended up in a fist fight.

“He came back drunk and started demanding for food but his wife had not prepared anything. He became aggressive and started beating up everyone at his home. His wife and children then fled,” Mr Opio said.

Mr Benson Oceng, the chairperson of Congolobo Village, said Mr Atim has been involved in a series of fights.

“Last week, the woman reported to my office the unbecoming behaviour of her husband. We convened a meeting with them and they agreed to stop the violence,” he said.

Mr Christopher Ungu, the officer-in-charge of Ibuje Police Station, confirmed the incident.

“We are now hunting the suspect. I call upon the community and local leaders to cooperate with us so that he is arrested and prosecuted,” he told Daily Monitor yesterday.

Records on violence

Statistics from police in Lango Sub-region last month showed a worrying trend in domestic violence cases. In eight months alone, the area had registered 1,180 cases.

Last year’s Police Crime Report indicated that the North Kyoga region registered 808 cases of domestic violence. The contributory factors are varied.

However, data from police indicates that the cases started increasing in March after government imposed a countrywide lockdown as a measure to control the spread of Covid-19. In January, the districts of Lira, Dokolo, Kole, Oyam, Kwania, Amolatar, Apac, Otuke and Alebtong registered 113 cases.

The cases increased to 132 in March, 136 in April, 124 in May, 170 in June, 145 in July and 182 and 178 cases in August and September, respectively.

