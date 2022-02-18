Family wants 120 cows paid for slain chairman

A family in Kabombei Village in Ngenge Sub-county in Kween District has written to Nakapiripirit Local Government demanding 120 cows as compensation for the killing of village chairperson.
Andiema Musobo,89, of Kapchebai clan was reportedly shot dead with an arrow on February 12 after a group of cattle rustlers from Lokitala and Ekokoloit villages in Nakapiripirit District, attacked his home before taking off with about 16 head of cattle.

