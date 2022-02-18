Family wants 120 cows paid for slain chairman

A family in Kabombei Village in Ngenge Sub-county in Kween District has written to Nakapiripirit Local Government demanding 120 cows as compensation for the killing of village chairperson.

Andiema Musobo,89, of Kapchebai clan was reportedly shot dead with an arrow on February 12 after a group of cattle rustlers from Lokitala and Ekokoloit villages in Nakapiripirit District, attacked his home before taking off with about 16 head of cattle.

The family members say if their demands are not met within three days, they will hand over the body to Nakapiripirit.

The Sabiny culture dictates that when a person is killed intentionally, his family has to be compensated 120 cows, including burial expenses. The body is currently at Mbale mortuary.

The February 14 letter, which was written and signed by the family head of Kapchebai clan, Mr Yeko Cherukut, was addressed to the chairperson of Nakapiripirit, Mr John Nangiro.

Mr Cherukut told Daily Monitor that the stolen animals were traced and found in Nakapiripirit and one raider has since been arrested.

Mr Simon Mayamba, a son of the deceased, said his father had earlier told him that the cattle rustlers had raided 55 kraals within the area this year.

He urged government to intervene and rescue the situation.

“The only livelihood we know is rearing cows because it’s not possible to grow crops but the warriors are taking away our livelihood,” he said.

The Kween District chairperson, Mr Geoffrey Chelogoi, lamented of how people are being killed and also robbed off their livelihood.