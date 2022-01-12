Family with all its members crippled cries out for help

A family of four who are all with disabilities (crippled) in Koboko district are seeking help as means for survival has become hard for them.

The 60-year-old Ariye Bako, a single mother of three children and a resident of Gochu village, Ndigiba Parish in Koboko District has been moving from one house to another looking for support for her children in form of food, shelter, and clothing among others.

Speaking to Daily Monitor, Ariye said because of their condition, her husband feels uncomfortable living with them.

"I was not born in this state but I became crippled when I was already 7 years old. I have produced three children, two boys and one girl, and all of them are crippled. So because of my state and the children, my husband has abandoned me with the children and doesn't even give us support," she said.

Early last year members from the youth and women organization in Koboko district showed the suffering of the family and constructed a small permanent house for the family, a place that has put smiles on the family’s face.

Despite this condition, Ariye is gifted with skills of craft, mending papyrus mats, and ropes while her eldest son can repair bicycles and motorcycles.

“I can make papyrus mats and mend ropes for people. This is where I have been raising money to feed the family, but these days things are different,” she said.

Mr Charles Bonere, her eldest son says when supported with tools and a wheelchair, he can be in a position to sustain himself and the family.

“I am gifted with skills of repairing motorcycle, bicycles, and shoes and this has been the major source of money to support the family. The only support that I need right now is tools for my job and also a wheelchair which I can use for movement," he said.

Bonere said that if he can be able to go to the trading centre and repair bicycles, he would be in a position to get Shs3,000 daily that can support the family.

According to him, because of his condition, he didn’t attend any school and he is also unable to take his children to school.

“I would wish my children to join school but I don’t have the capacity to pay school fees and other necessities. They will just remain home. I am praying that a Good Samaritan can help and their school fees,” he said. This family has mostly been depending on support from Good Samaritans.

According to Hajjat Naham Medina, a member of Koboko women's forum, this family needs help, calling upon Good Samaritans to join hands in helping them.