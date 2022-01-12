Family with all its members crippled cries out for help

Ms Ariye Bako with other family members seated at their home in Koboko District. PHOTO | RASHUL ADIDI

By  RASHUL ADIDI

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The 60-year-old Ariye Bako, a single mother of three children and a resident of Gochu village, Ndigiba Parish in Koboko District has been moving from one house to another looking for support for her children in form of food, shelter, and clothing among others.

A family of four who are all with disabilities (crippled) in Koboko district are seeking help as means for survival has become hard for them.

