The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the ongoing African Nations Championship (CHAN) has warned that fans wearing jerseys or T-shirts with abusive or sensational prints will not be allowed into Namboole National Stadium.

Uganda will face Senegal this Saturday, August 23, in a highly anticipated quarterfinal clash.

Addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Centre yesterday, Ms Diana Nabuuso, a member of the LOC, said such messages tarnish the country’s image and will not be tolerated.

“Those who come with offensive prints on their T-shirts will not be allowed to enter the stadium. This measure is to ensure peace and discipline during the match,” Ms Nabuuso stressed.

Mr Dennis Mugimba, spokesperson for the Ministry of Education and Sports, said Uganda is fully prepared to host the match. He confirmed that tickets would be available online starting at 9 a.m. yesterday, as directed by the Confederation of African Football (CAF). By press time, however, the website still indicated ticket sales would begin on August 21.

“Due to the problem of fake tickets, CAF has restricted purchases to a maximum of three tickets per person to curb duplication,” Mr Mugimba said, adding that all tickets will strictly be sold online, with no physical copies on the market.

He urged fans to adhere to seating guidelines indicated on their tickets for proper organization inside the stadium.

Teams that failed to progress to the quarterfinals have already departed using their own flights.

Saturday’s quarterfinal between Uganda Cranes and Senegal will kick off at exactly 5 p.m. and will be the only fixture of the day.

The Cranes sealed their historic qualification to the CHAN quarterfinals on Monday after a dramatic 3-3 comeback draw against South Africa’s Bafana Bafana, topping Group C with seven points.

While many attribute Uganda’s landmark achievement to the resilience of the players, others point to the unwavering support of fans who have consistently filled Namboole in large numbers.



