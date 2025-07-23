FAO boss endorses Uganda’s Parish Model as blueprint for agricultural reform

The Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), Dr Qu Dongyu, has described Uganda’s Parish Development Model (PDM) as a viable blueprint for agricultural transformation in Africa and beyond.

Dr Dongyu, who is in Uganda on an official visit, made the remarks during a meeting with the Minister of Local Government, Raphael Magyezi, the State Minister of Animal Husbandry, and other officials in Kampala.

Launched in 2022, the PDM is the Ugandan government’s flagship initiative for delivering public services and driving economic development at the grassroots. It aims to transition households from subsistence to the money economy through parish-level planning, resource allocation, and monitoring.

According to Dr Dongyu, the model aligns well with FAO’s broader mission of building resilient food systems and promoting people-centred development.

“Political cohesion and community harmony are just as important as technical innovation,” he said. “Uganda has laid the foundation—now scale it up to empower every farmer, youth, and rural household.”

He added that sustainable prosperity must encompass more than income, highlighting education, social stability, and environmental sustainability as key pillars of inclusive growth.

“Young people need opportunities and leaders who work together and lead by example. Uganda has shown that even with modest resources, unity can deliver impact,” Dr Dongyu noted.

During the meeting, he reaffirmed FAO’s commitment to supporting Uganda’s development priorities, even as the organisation navigates global budget constraints. He also cited internal reforms at FAO aimed at improving transparency and strengthening collaboration with member states.

“FAO does not have secrets. We are a professional organisation committed to openness and results,” he said.

Minister Magyezi, who represented the Prime Minister, welcomed the endorsement, calling the visit a strong affirmation of Uganda’s development path.

“This visit affirms our partnership and Uganda’s relevance in the global agricultural space,” Mr Magyezi said. “We welcome the Director-General’s call to scale our cultural strengths for greater food security.”

State Minister for Animal Husbandry, Hon. Rwamirama, said Uganda is eager to deepen its cooperation with FAO, especially in areas such as agricultural modernisation and digital innovation. He highlighted Uganda’s organic, homegrown approach to food production as a model worth sharing with the world.

Dr Dongyu encouraged Uganda to take pride in its governance model and promote it globally.

“Tell your President and your people: this model works. In the UN, every country has one vote. It’s time the world listens to Uganda not just for your food systems but for your spirit of unity,” he said.

Uganda’s partnership with FAO dates back to 1951 and was formalised with the opening of the country office in 1981. Since then, the agency has supported various programmes, including climate-smart agriculture, fisheries, livestock health, and youth agri-enterprise development.



