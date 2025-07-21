FAO chief visits Uganda to boost agricultural cooperation

The Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations, Dr Qu Dongyu, began a three-day official visit to Uganda on Monday, aimed at deepening agricultural cooperation and strengthening partnerships with the government.

Dr Dongyu was received at the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) headquarters in Entebbe by State Minister for Animal Industry, Lt Col (Rtd) Bright Rwamirama, and other senior officials.

During a media briefing, Minister Rwamirama praised FAO’s long-standing support to Uganda, particularly in combating hunger, improving nutrition, and advancing sustainable agriculture.

“FAO has been instrumental in helping us deal with hunger, food, and nutrition issues. Their initiatives have transformed our communities, and we are grateful for their continued support,” he said.

Rwamirama also highlighted FAO’s critical role in managing animal diseases, pests, and crop systems, with notable efforts to empower youth and women in agriculture.

He said Uganda had recorded major gains in value chains such as dairy, coffee, and food security thanks to the collaboration.

In response, Dr Dongyu underscored the importance of global solidarity in facing agricultural challenges, particularly those that cross borders.

“I have come to Uganda to learn from the government, farmers, and people. We need to work together to control transboundary diseases, which don’t respect borders,” he said.

He added: “By sharing experiences and best practices, we can amplify our impact on the ground.”

He also stressed the need to make agriculture more profitable and resilient. “Any farmer who is not profitable will not continue. That’s why FAO is working with governments to transform agro-food systems to be more efficient, resilient, and sustainable,” he explained.

Dr Dongyu commended Uganda for its progress in agriculture and called for sustained cooperation.

“In Uganda, you have done a great job, and we can do more and better together. My purpose is to learn, design, and contribute to the growth of your agricultural sector,” he added.

Following his engagements at MAAIF, Dr Dongyu proceeded to State House Entebbe to meet President Museveni for high-level discussions on enhancing agricultural development and food systems transformation.