FAO’s Querido hailed for agricultural legacy after six years in Uganda

The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) has bid farewell to its Uganda Country Representative, Mr Antonio Querido, who concluded a successful six-and-a-half-year tenure on Wednesday, April 16.

Querido will now take on a new assignment in Cameroon, with Mr Yergalem Beraki appointed as his successor in Uganda.

The outgoing representative was honoured by FAO staff and civil society partners during a heartfelt farewell ceremony, held shortly after a media briefing in which he reflected on his journey in Uganda.

“Uganda has been home to me, and I will miss the people, cuisine, and the culture,” Mr Querido said. “So whatever we have achieved is not mine alone. It is the contribution of a team that has been able to work together to help the government of Uganda, specifically the line ministries that we work with, to deliver on the development agenda of Uganda.”

Reflecting on progress made during his tenure, Mr Querido highlighted key contributions to food crop production and animal health.

“When we look at the crop [sector], to improve the production of the food crop, we have seen a sector that has continued to grow. When we look at livestock, our contribution has been mainly to animal health, where Uganda continues to face some challenges. We're collectively working closely with the Ministry of Agriculture. We've been able to support several initiatives and vaccination programs to ensure that we protect the health of the livestock of Uganda,” he noted.

Uganda’s civil society organisations, led by the Annual Agricultural Awards and the Food Rights Alliance, recognised Mr Querido’s contribution with a certificate of appreciation, a plaque, and an award.

Ms Agnes Kirabo, Executive Director of the Food Rights Alliance, praised his commitment to Uganda’s agricultural development.

“It is a very monumental time that we are gathered here to say thank you for the work he (Mr Querido) has done. We thank him for the reforms that he has led. He has been so supportive and accommodating,” she said. “Dr Querido has ushered the civil society organizations into spaces that FAO has convened. We want to thank him for the support.”

Mr Grace Musimami of the Annual Agricultural Awards echoed this appreciation, emphasizing Mr Querido’s legacy.

“Querido has left behind a legacy of hard work, and he has served excellently,” Mr Musimami remarked. “It is the first time to see a country representative leave amid a lot of interest. I believe it is because of your good work. It is a tradition that whoever does well is appreciated. Mr Querido has excelled in the agricultural sector, from taking part in the transformation of Karamoja to the diversification of the agricultural sector across the board. He has been at the forefront of improving the value chains.”