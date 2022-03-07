FAO to restore depleted Adjumani forest cover

The Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) has raised hope for Adjumani residents with an announcement that it will restore the depleted forest covers.

The forests in Adjumani have become lucrative business for illegal loggers, charcoal burners as well as wood fuel and timber harvesters.

As a result, vast parts of the district, which hosts thousands of refugees, are bare. The destruction has not spared Zoka Forest, which is also a flash point for ethnic violence.

Speaking about the plan to restore the forest covers at the weekend, Mr Vallence Turyamureba, the FAO programme assistant in-charge of Plantation Development, said the communities through small and medium scale intervention is to plant 800 hectares under the European Union-funded project.

“We want to promote efficient wood to charcoal conversion technology using the earth mount kilns,” Mr Turyamureba said of an initiative to promote more efficient use of charcoal energy.

Under the project, about 500 hectares of forest on private land will be renewed through enrichment planting and farmer-managed regeneration.

Through the project, FAO plans to establish sustainable woodlots and use of more efficient charcoal production kilns while at the same time promoting cleaner energy alternatives.

Mr Francis Oja, the Adjumani District Forest Officer, said 25 percent of the district’s 31,000 square kilometres was forest cover, but 15 percent have since been destroyed as a result of refugees’ arrival from the 1980s, rapid urbanisation leading to increased demand for charcoal and wood fuel, and illegal logging.

“The project will help in the restoration of the forest cover and trees that have been depleted,” Mr Oja said.

A landlord at Leaguru Village in Pakele Sub-county, Mr Isaac Mabgwi, said he wants to rehabilitate all his six-acre land for growing crops and tree planting.