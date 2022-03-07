FAO to restore depleted Adjumani forest cover

National Forestry Authority (NFA) patrol officials arrest people involved in lumbering inside Zoka Central Forest Reserve last year. PHOTO | FELIX WAROM

By  MARKO TAIBOT

What you need to know:

  • Under the project, about 500 hectares of forest on private land will be renewed through enrichment planting and farmer-managed regeneration.

The Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) has raised hope for Adjumani residents with an announcement that it will restore the depleted forest covers.

