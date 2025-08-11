Fare-thee-well, heroine Kalema

Pioneer female Member of Parliament and women’s rights activist Rhoda Nsibirwa Kalema was on August 9 laid to rest in Kiboga District. Rhoda Nsibirwa Kalema, daughter of the late Martin Luther Nsibirwa, the former Katikkiro (prime minister) of Buganda, was eulogised by numerous speakers who referred to her as selfless, hard-working and patriotic.

Rhoda Kalema dedication to activism and consistent pursuit of change carved out a path for lasting transformation. In his eulogy delivered by First Deputy Prime Minister and former Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga , President Museveni described the late Rhoda Kalema as a national symbol of women's liberation.

He said her unwavering advocacy encouraged women to believe in themselves, step into leadership roles, and realise their full potential. “Rhoda Kalema dismantled the vulnerabilities and limitations traditionally imposed on women, particularly in African societies,” the President said.

“She defeated eight male opponents to become the Kiboga representative in the 1994 Constituent Assembly.” “Whenever we have had important meetings, she was always one of the people we invited to join us. Even if she didn’t speak, her presence showed our respect and admiration for her. She will be greatly missed in our circle,” President Museveni said.

Museveni’s apology

On behalf of the nation, President Museveni expressed regret over the failure to implement family law reforms that had been championed by the late William Kalema, Rhoda’s husband. William Kalema had conducted research and issued a comprehensive report aimed at improving family life, but the reforms never came to pass.

“We have failed to reform family law,” President Museveni lamented. “I hope one day we will fulfil the work that William Kalema began. His research was crucial in shaping a law that would have greatly benefited families.”

The women’s movement

At the time, when Ms Kadaga and other women leaders joined the National Resistance Council (NRC), Rhoda Kalema was among the very few women serving in government. Their presence was a source of pride and motivation for other women to aspire to leadership roles.

“When we first joined the NRC alongside women like Miria Matembe, we were thrilled to see women ministers such as Rhoda Kalema, Olive Zizinga, Gertrude Njuba, and Victoria Ssekitoleko. We looked up to them as role models. Rhoda was kind, especially to younger members. After sessions, she would walk out with us and always made sure we felt comfortable,” Ms Kadaga recalled.

Ms Miria Matembe, former Ethics minister and representative of Uganda’s women’s movement, paid tribute to Rhoda Kalema’s dedication to motherhood. “She led a purposeful life, even as a widow, and her work continues to inspire us in the women’s movement,” Matembe said.

Evangelist and advocate

At Mityana Diocese (Anglican) where Rhoda Kalema served as a lay canon, her commitment to the church's programmes was unmatched, even in her final years. She was instrumental in preserving the history of the Anglican Church, particularly in the Bamusuuta region, where she chaired a committee that researched and recovered key historical information. “Thanks to Rhoda Kalema, we learned that Bamusuuta Church was established in 1895 and was the seventh church built in Uganda,” said Rev Can Francis Ssimbwa, archdeacon of Bamusuuta.

Even at the age of 96, Rhoda was actively involved in ministry, preaching at the Scripture Union conference in Kiboga on July 26, as noted by Bishop Emeritus Dunstan Kopoliano Bukenya of Mityana Diocese. The Nsibirwa family revealed in their eulogy that Rhoda Kalema managed her own medical expenses, paid her home helpers and drivers, and never sought external assistance. She was a frequent visitor of the sick and attended meetings with an unwavering spirit of generosity.

Background

Rhoda Nsibirwa Kalema was born on May 10, 1929. She was the 13th child of the late Martin Luther Nsibirwa, the Katikkiro of Buganda from 1929 to 1945. In 1950, she married Nathan William Kalema, a teacher and prominent politician who served in various government positions, including minister of Commerce.

Rhoda held several important roles in government including being a member of the National Consultative Council, junior minister of Culture and Community Development during the Godfrey Binaisa regime, as well as serving as deputy minister for Public Service between 1989 and 1991.