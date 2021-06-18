Farewell Prof Leander Komakec

By Tobbias Jolly Owiny More by this Author

During the ceremony to mark Uganda’s Independence on October 9, 1962, Radio Uganda broadcast the events happening at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds in five languages.

Among these was Luo, which was done by Prof Leander Komakec.

Prof Komakec was a programme organiser in charge of the Luo programme at the Ministry of Information at the time.

Sadly, the celebrated media veteran and educationist passed away on June 11. In a statement issued on June 12, the family confirmed Prof Komakec’s death.

“With profound sadness, the Komakec family announces the passing of our beloved grandfather, father and husband, Prof Leander Komakec which occurred on June 11 in Kampala.”

A requiem Mass that was limited to only family members and close friends was held last Sunday at St Augustine Chapel, Makerere University.

“Bye Mzee and Prof Komakec Leander S. Bye! Tell your peers and fellow DP-founding league that we honour and remember them – uniquely always and forever,” this was a statement of Mr Kenneth Badru Okot, one of Prof Komakec’s friends and former student.

“I will specifically remember him for his communication skills and technology in education,” Mr Okot states.

Not happy

Mr David Aliker, a politician and human rights activist, says Prof Komakec is one of the few Acholi giants whose demise leaves a huge vacuum.

“The forgotten fortress of Democratic Party (DP), the generation of teachers that founded and gave the party roots, stature and a mission. One by one, silently, they should not be leaving us - in all, we praise God for their lives,” he says.

“However, his departure from this life should create hope and determination that not all is lost, in the minds of each of us just he and his colleagues fought to defend the interest of the Acholi and Uganda as a whole when he was still an active politician and teacher,” Mr Aliker adds.

“These were men who never believed nor practised primitive solidarity as DP members but men who practised unity for a purpose which tail-end witnessed justice among the oppressed.”

Prof Komakec, alongside four others, pioneered the establishment of Radio Uganda in the local (Luo) language in Bobi, Gulu District in 1960, four years before pioneering the establishment of Uganda Television upon completing his Master’s degree in Communication from Indiana University, USA.

However, between 1970 and 1977, Prof Komakec served as a senior lecturer in Education and Communication at Makerere University.

As many Ugandans fled the bloody arms of the dictatorial government of Idi Amin’s government, Prof Komakec fled to Zambia in 1977.

But, while in Zambia, he lectured Education and Communication at the University of Zambia between 1977 and 1979.

He represented the Uganda Unity Group from Lusaka-Zambia at the Moshi Conference where 28 different groups attended as they prepared for return to Uganda after the fall of Amin.

Later on, he was appointed among the 30 members of the National Consultative Council (NCC) in the transitional Uganda National Liberation Front (UNLF) government after the fall of Idi Amin. This was the second Parliament after the Independence of 1962.

Between 1980 and 2001, he resumed lecturing Education and Communication at the University of Zambia, the same time he served as an NCC member.

Between 1993 and 1995, he represented people of Aruu County in the Constituent Assembly -to make Uganda’s fourth Constitution of 1995, the same time late Timoni Langoya represented Lamwo County while Mr Alphonse Owiny-Dollo (the Chief Justice) represented Agago, with Tiberio Okeny Atwoma representing Chua County.

On the same day of Prof Komakec’s demise, in Acolibur, Pader District, DP lost the 106-year-old Mzee Joseph Odwong Lagoro, born on August 10, 1928. He was one of Prof Komakec’s close friends.

The Grade II graduate former teacher of Ngetta PTC was in the DP founding league of 1954, who significantly influenced Prof Komakec’s decision to join the DP.

Mr Onono Bilamoi says Prof Komakec was a steadfast and great democrat whose struggle for good governance in Uganda was never in vain.

“His struggles have borne an impact that we can touch and with our eyes. He is among the men of valour, who encountered Uganda’s various dictators head-on within their capabilities like Ben Kiwanuka, Gasper Oda, Andrew Adimola, Okeny Atwoma, A. A Banya , Jino Obonyo, etc.”

These were not treasure hunters nor could they easily be entrapped into misjudgment of any political pitfall, he added.

However, once the influential but quiet legislator quit politics, he returned home in Gulu to pioneer the establishment of Gulu University where he served until 2006.

Together with Prof J. P. Ocitti, Prof Komakec were the minds behind the school of Education and Humanities at Gulu University.

On Monday, Prof Moris Ogenga Latigo, one of Prof Komakec’s long-time friends, recognised him for his hilarious contribution in shaping politics and nurturing politicians in the Acholi region.

“I knew him as early as those days of CA, he has been quite instrumental in shaping the quality of politics in this region. He is an icon and his demise should be a celebration to us for a life well-lived,” Prof Latigo said.

Ms Betty Aol Ocan , the Gulu City Woman MP and the former Leader of Opposition in Parliament, says: “Many of us learnt from him, he was a principled, gentle but tough character who relentlessly worked for the common interest of every Ugandan.”

About komakec

Prof Leander Komakec was born on May 10, 1935.

He started his education at St Joseph’s Junior School in Gulu, where Sacred Heart University now sits at Gulu Archdiocese headquarters.

He went to St Aloysius College Nyapea in Nebbi District for his secondary education and later to Makerere University where he studied Political Science.

Two years later, in 1956, he enrolled for his second degree in Communication and Radio Broadcasting from the UK before he went for his Master degree in Mass Communication from Indiana University in the USA.

He is survived by his wife Ms Manjeri Sarah Akello Komakec, 10 children and 10 grandchildren.

Mr Michael Obwoya, one of the sons of the deceased, lauded his late father as a peace lover and disciplinarian who never condoned laziness.