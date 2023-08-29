Farm clinic: West Nile residents get new skills

Odubi, Anna Odubi, travelled more than 60kms from Zombo District for the Seeds of Gold Farm Clinic at Abi Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Abi-Zardi) in Arua City last Saturday.

Odubi, who deals in irish potatoes and keeps dairy cows, told Daily Monitor that the event had enabled her to acquire skills to manage her farm better and get higher yields.

Ms Odubi said: “The training has given me hope and enthusiasm that I can now get money from farming. I have not been having grass for feeding the cows. But I have been told how to grow, mix feeds for animals.”

“I have three cows and I am currently getting Shs10,000 per day. If I employ better techniques, I can get more money,” she added.

Another farmer from Arua City, Ms Caroline Ocanda, who keeps Friesian cows, said: “This clinic has helped me to improve my management. My workers were just picking grass and throwing it for animals. At one time, they overfed them with potato vines and they got diarrhoea. But now, I have got very good guidance.”

Ms Ocanda, who also rears broiler chicken, fish and engages in beekeeping, said she plans to plant grass in order to cut the cost of buying fodder for the cows.

Ms Ocanda said she spends about Shs500,000 on buying fodder for her cows.

The Abi-Zardi livestock technician, Ms Agnes Amito, advised farmers against underfeeding the animals and urged them to give sick livestock proper treatment.

“Do not self-medicate the cattle, but go to the veterinary officers and follow their advice. The milk business is virgin in West Nile because most farmers are not into it. Use the right ratio when spraying the animals against ticks,” she said.

Milk consumed in West Nile is mainly procured from central and western regions.

Amito advised farmers to carry out proper feeding practices.

“Just like human beings, provide clean and fresh water to animals. Construct for them a water source even if it is on a small piece of land,” she said.

Ms Fridah Driciru, a farmer who travelled more than 80 kilometres from Obongi Town East Village in Obongi District to attend the clinic, said: “I have been producing cassava. I now have 50 acres ready for harvesting. This farm clinic has given me the hope to excel in farming.”

Ms Driciru added: “In a year, I get close to Shs50 million from the cassava cuttings and the harvested crop. I have learnt a lot about maize production. I didn’t know about some of the fertilisers.”

Equally, Mr Ernest Kelele from Endreku Village in Logiri Sub-county in Arua District, a horticultural crop farmer, said: “I learnt that I can get loans from the financial institutions and do commercial farming.’’

Participants were also taught how to profitably rear fish.

An impressed participant, Ms Grace Ayikoru, a resident of Yabiavoku Cell in Arua City, said the farm clinic experts had convinced her that fish farming is a viable business venture.

“Today, I have been given hope to start fish farming and earn good money if I follow all the instructions well, I can change my life through commercial fish production,” she said.

Also on hand were financial experts who taught farmers how to manage their farms and informed them about processes of acquiring loans from the Agricultural Credit Facility (ACF) that is available in commercial banks such as Stanbic Bank.

Ms Ayikoru said: “I have to plan and apply for this loan because the cost of living is high and you need multiple sources of income.”

The deputy director in- charge of the agriculture credit facility at Bank of Uganda, Mr Alex Rwanja, asked farmers to utilise the Credit Facility Fund to start large-scale farming.

He said the government started ACF with Shs20b in 2010 and now the Bank of Uganda has given out Shs818 billion to farmers across the country.

“I want the farmers from West Nile to have a share of this money such that by the time I come back for another farm clinic, I will be able to tell you that West Nile is reaping big,” he said.

Value addition

Ms Doris Avako, a member of Poo Women Group in Maracha District, said the farm clinic has enabled her group members to gain more knowledge on value addition.

She said they have decided to increase their production and add more value to rice in form of milled rice, rice flour, rice wine, rice juice, rice porridge, and rice ball

Poo Women group started rice production in 2021 with support from the Japanese International Cooperation Agency in partnership with the National Agricultural Research Organisation (Naro), the Agriculture ministry and Maracha District.

