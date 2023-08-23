Farm worker gets 24 years in prison for killing baby

Gulu High Court has slapped a 24-year prison sentence on a man found guilty of killing a one-year-old baby for rituals.

Twenty-year-old Richard Uchanda, alias Owora, who appeared before Gulu High Court Resident Judge Philip Odoki via video conferencing from Gulu Central Prison on Monday, was sentenced after he admitted committing the crime two years ago.

“I have taken into consideration that this offence was premeditated, there was a life, which was lost when the crime was committed cruelly and the intention was to sacrifice the child and traffic then body parts,” Justice Odoki ruled.

“I, therefore, find that the accurate sentence of 24 years is suitable in the circumstances of this case. I have also taken into consideration the period of two years that you (Uchanda) have spent on remand. You will now serve 21 years, 11 months and 20 days starting from today, you have the right to appeal within 14 days,” he added.

During the trial, the court heard that Uchanda together with David Opiyo caused the death of Tracy Alimocan on August 5, 2021, in Alingiri Village, Lungulu Sub-county in Nwoya District.

On a fateful day, the court heard that the convict was last seen by several witnesses taking the deceased away from her parents’ home.

While Uchanda was traced and found without the child, he claimed he had left her with another friend only identified as Ayela at the farm where they worked. However, Ayela denied the claims.

The search for the deceased continued before the lifeless body was discovered in a nearby bush, causing the arrest of Uchanda.

Upon his arrest, Uchanda admitted before the village leadership that he had killed the child by strangling.

“He was planning to remove some of her body parts to give to a woman called Jessica who had promised to give him a sum of Shs200,000 in exchange for the human body parts,” prosecution stated.

A subsequent post-mortem conducted on the deceased identified the cause of death to be suffocation as a result of strangling.

Uchanda admitted before the court, also attended by Chief Justice Alphonse Owiny-Dollo that he murdered the child. He then asked the deceased’s family to forgive him since he did it under duress to raise money to support his siblings.