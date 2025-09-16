Farmer field school leaders in joint bid to restore degraded environment in Rukiga district.

Leaders of six farmer field schools in Rukiga district on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Kabale University, Kigezi women in development and Rukiga District local government committing themselves on promoting water resource management activities to restore their degraded environment to boost crop production.

In the memorandum, grassroot farmer communities are expected to articulate their needs, implement on-farm practices, mobilise peers to encourage adoption of best practices, upscale, sustain and conserve them through farmer field schools while Kabale University is expected to provide scientific research, technology development, provide training materials, offer technical expertise and involve its students in fieldwork for on-farm trials in the established farmer field schools.

Kigezi women in Development (KWID), a local NGO is expected to mobilize the targeted community groups by building their capacities by offering training support and connect the with relevant resources persons while Rukiga district local government is expected to oversee the project implementation by providing leadership that chairs the community meetings and align platform initiatives with relevant development plans and integrate them in the government programs.

“Several working groups have been tasked to ensure water quality and monitoring by analysing water quality trends and investigating pollution incidents and provide early warning signs, training and capacity building by translating training materials into Runyankore- Rukiga for easy adaption and communication and community engagement through radio programs on activity reports and community feedback summaries,” the executive director Kigezi women in Development, Ms Florence Tumuheirwe said.

She also revealed that the agreement also stipulated that the office of the LCIII chairman would be the chair of all the activities and the office of the district community development officer is the co-chair to ensure continuity of the program in case the individuals in such offices retire or are transferred.

The team leader for the Victoria Water Management Zone in Western Uganda Mr Stephen Emor witnessed the signing of the memorandum of understanding and welcomed the initiative saying it would be good for all the stakeholders in the region to take up such measures for proper water resource management.

The Kabale district deputy chief administrative officer Mr Robert Mugabi said that promoting mind set change among the community members in water catchment areas is a good idea because unregulated human activities around Lake Bunyonyi were partially responsible for the recent scenario where the lake waters changed colour.