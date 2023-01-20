Farmers ask gov’t waive to 30% co-funding on high value seedlings

Farmers and local leaders across the country have asked the government to consider waiving 30 per cent co-founding on high value crop seedlings of Macadamia and Hass Avocado in the forthcoming planting season, to allow smallholder farmers access to seedlings.

Government last year through the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, entered a memorandum of understanding with about seven nucleus farmers across the country for three years to scale up production of Macadamia and Hass Avocado.

However, the government agreed on 30 per cent co-funding for all farmers who want to get seedlings but farmers say the high prices for seedlings has hindered them from purchasing.

The nucleus farmers’ sell each seedling at Shs2,500 from the nursery beds while the government pays a balance of Shs7,500.

“Over years the government has been giving out free seedlings for coffee and tea but this time it is telling farmers to buy seedlings, it’s not possible and applicable for a local farmer because most people are poor but they have land,” said Mr Richard Rubihayo, the Kyenjojo District chairperson.

The farmers raised their concerns during the review meeting for high value crops of Macadamia and Hass Avocado in Kyenjojo District on Thursday.

Kabarole District chairperson, Mr Richard Rwabuhinga, advised the government to first pilot giving out of free seedlings to all farmers willing to plant, then they can consider co-funding in the near future.

“39 per cent of Ugandans are in subsistence economy and it’s the same population we targeting to get out of poverty, these people are poor and cannot afford 30 per cent co-funding. We want the government to first pilot giving out of free seedlings like it has been doing for tea and coffee,” he said.

Mr Joseph Byabagambi, a Hass Avocado farmer from Kitagwenda District, said he bought 1,000 seedlings in 2021, which he planted on 40 acres but unfortunately only 500 germinated and up to now he is still waiting for compensation from his supplier in vain.

“Engaging in Hass Avocado planting is very expensive, I invested a lot of money in buying seedlings but half of the crops managed to germinate. When the government subsidises the price of these seedlings, many farmers will plant,” he said.

Maj Gen Robert Rusoke, who is a nucleus farmer at Njojo farm in Kyenjojo District, said the government should maintain co-funding because Macadamia and Hass Avocado are high value crops therefore giving free seedlings some farmers would be a disservice as some would be reluctant to plant them.

He advised farmers to embrace the growing of Hass avocado, saying he sold 20 tons in the previous season.

Records from Naads show that 100,000 seedlings of Hass Avocado were given to 2,000 farmers in 31 districts last year and 30,000 seedlings of macadamia were given out to 800 farmers in 11 districts.

The State Minister for Agriculture, Mr Fred Bwino Kyakulaga, said famers need to embrace the two crop varieties because they are highly marketable and profitable compared to other crops. He noted that the issue of farmers co-funding would be looked into.



