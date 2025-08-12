Farmers ask government to reduce prices of improved seeds

Farmers in the Bunyoro Sub-region have urged the government and certified companies to reduce prices of improved seed varieties and improve distribution networks to rural areas. They argue that while these seeds and other technologies developed by the National Agricultural Research Organisation (Naro) have been proven to offer higher yields and faster maturity compared to traditional varieties, several farmers can hardly afford to buy them.

Over the last 33 years, Naro has introduced more than 1,200 agricultural technologies to boost food production and reduce poverty in Uganda.

These innovations include high-yielding maize, fast-maturing beans, drought-tolerant rice, anti-tick vaccines for livestock, and grafted fruit trees that bear fruit earlier than traditional varieties.

Ms Joyce Atuhairwe, a farmer in Bwijanga Sub-county, Masindi District, said Naro-developed varieties have transformed her harvests, but she has been struggling to buy their seeds.

“Since I started using improved maize and bean varieties from Naro, my harvests have doubled, allowing me to earn more from sales. In the past, I harvested only three to four bags of local maize per acre. Last season, with the new maize variety, I got 10 bags from the same acreage,” she said.

However, Ms Atuhairwe said to have a meaningful harvest, she needs to spend more than Shs300,000 on buying seedlings from shops, adding that the seeds are often unavailable in rural shops.

“Most suppliers are in towns, so farmers have to travel far to buy seeds. Worse still, some sellers deal in fake varieties, and you only realise it after planting,” she added.

In Kiryandongo District, Mr Jackson Kasaija, the chairperson of the Kiryandongo Farmers Association, said the genuine seeds, such as NABE 17 beans, have helped farmers to realise better yields.

“These beans don’t rot like the old varieties. They grow fast and yield well. From one acre of NABE 17, I harvested seven bags—the best I have ever seen in my lifetime. If these seeds were free, farmers would be reaping big,” he said.

Mr Kasaija added that while Naro’s varieties mature faster and fetch better market prices, access remains a challenge—especially in rural areas.

He also noted that, unlike traditional crops, which farmers can replant from saved seeds, most improved varieties require farmers to buy new seeds each season, increasing production costs.

Mr Job Byaruhanga, the Masindi District agriculture officer, concurred with Mr Kasaija, saying: “Farmers need to be educated on identifying genuine varieties on the market. They are embracing these technologies, but accessibility and affordability remain the biggest challenges.

Dr Fredrick Kabi, a principal research officer at Naro, emphasised that all their products undergo rigorous scientific testing.

“We have developed over 1,000 innovations after careful analysis of nutrient content and extensive field trials. They are tested, proven, and distributed only through certified seed companies approved by the Ministry of Agriculture,” Dr Kabi explained.

NARO’S SEED VARIETIES

