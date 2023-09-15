Farmers, Chinese embassy partner on bamboo growing

A policy drawn by the government in 2019 to tap into the $60 billion global bamboo industry has received a boost after the Chinese government announced financial and technical support on August 30.

Mr Andrew Tumusiime, a former civil servant, who ventured into bamboo farming four years ago, welcomed the collaboration with China as key in bringing more farmers on board.

He underscored the benefits of the bamboo industry.

“I am now producing bamboo toothpicks, bamboo furniture, and bamboo mats. I sell and make money. It has many uses such as firewood, making crafts, for construction, and can be used to make vinegar, fertilizers, and charcoal,” Mr Tumusiime said.

“Bamboo is green gold, why, because you start harvesting in four years. But even within four years, the young shoots can be used to feed cattle. It is good for environmental protection,’’ he added.

“The Chinese government is funding two projects on mushroom technology and the bamboo industry, aiming to introduce Chinese technology for farmers in Uganda to increase output, expand production, and add value to their products,”, Mr Zhang Lizhong, the Chinese ambassador, told a media briefing at the Embassy in Kampala.

Mr Lizhong did not disclose the total funds his country will make available for the project.

The 10-year National Bamboo Strategy and Action Plan was designed to improve the livelihoods of Ugandans, especially those living in rural areas, through raising their incomes, increasing the number of jobs, and enhancing the contribution of bamboo forests to Uganda’s economic development.

It also aims at propelling green economy development.

Ms Flavia Nabugera, a former State minister for Environment and now the secretary general of the Uganda Bamboo Association, said while policies have been on paper, there was slow progress in technology, capacity for production, and value addition.

To scale up the potential of the industry, the farmers under their association of 400 members, through the Ministry of Water and Environment, sought the support of China, a giant grower, and producer of bamboo-related products.

“Uganda has policies regarding bamboo growing and we have developed a concept looking at how we can utilise the bamboo resources that we have to start earning income, and also train the communities,” Ms Nabugere said

Nine experts from China spent last week conducting feasibility studies in the country. China possesses a well-developed bamboo industry that Uganda hopes to learn from.

Ms Wang Jing, the head of the Chinese expert team, said the findings of studies done across the country would inform the next steps for the government of Uganda to take the bamboo trade to the next level.

Mr Lizhong further revealed that his country would establish demonstration sites across the country to train farmers in different value-addition technology.

Policy

According to the policy under the vision, ‘Sustainably managed bamboo resources for community livelihoods, socio-economic development, and environmental protection’, the ministry requires Shs436.2 billion ($118 million), to plant 375,000 hectares.

Mr Andrew Tumusiime, a former civil servant, said the government through the National Forestry Authority granted 500 acres in Nakasongola District for bamboo growing. He further revealed that Kisoro, Kabale, Kanungu, Mbale, Nakasongola, kaliro, Mityana are currently the largest growers of bamboo.

The Ministry of Water and Environment estimates that planting and managing bamboo will contribute an estimated 15 percent towards Uganda’s goal of restoring 2.5 million hectares of forest landscape by 2030, and creating 150,000 jobs. Estimates further show the country will earn Shs2 trillion in carbon credit over the period of the strategy.