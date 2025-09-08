Farmers count losses as Shs2.5b stores go to waste

More than 30 community agricultural storage and processing facilities in Omoro District remain idle 15 years after they were constructed under a government programme meant to boost farmers’ incomes. The facilities were built between 2007 and 2009, when Omoro was still under Gulu District, through the Community Agricultural Infrastructure Improvement Programme (CAIIP) and the Agricultural Cluster Development Project (ACDP). They were equipped with maize and rice mills, cotton ginneries, cassava processing machines, and tricycles, among others, to support farmer groups. However, most of the structures have since fallen into disuse due to poor maintenance, lack of electricity connection, and mismanagement. In Akidi Sub-county, one store has been turned into sub-county headquarters, with equipment rusting away.

In Awoo Town Board, Lakwana Sub-county, a cotton ginnery meant for the Awoo Cotton Growers’ Cooperative lies idle surrounded by bush. Mr Dominic Ameny, the cooperative’s chairperson, said the lack of power made the facility useless. “The ginnery was brought in 2007, but it was never connected to electricity. Farmers have since lost hope. The building is dilapidated, the roof is falling, and we cannot afford repairs,” he said. Similar stories are reported across the district. In Lakwana Sub-county, three rice milling machines remain idle, with only one electricity-powered maize mill still operating. Mr Charles Kidega, the chairperson of Arokolonyo Maize and Rice Growers Group, said most farmers lacked skills and resources to operate the machines. “Some equipment needs diesel, but farmers refused to buy fuel, insisting it was government’s responsibility. That mindset worsened the situation,” he said.

Blame game

Officials blame the Ministry of Energy for failing to connect most facilities to the grid despite repeated requests. “The value addition facilities are not connected to power, and that has been the biggest challenge,” said Mr Stephen Tumwine, senior development officer at the Ministry of Local Government. “We have written several times to the Ministry of Energy, but bureaucracy has delayed action,” he added. Some facilities that briefly operated were abandoned after mismanagement and unpaid electricity bills. Of the more than 30 built, only four remain operational: Amuru Agro Processor Rice Mill in Pida Koro, CAIIP Rice Mill in Acet, CANNA Grain Miller in Barogal, and CAIIP Maize Mill in Opit. The Omoro District Production Officer, Mr Godfrey Oyet, said plans are underway to revive some of the facilities by reorganising farmers into cooperatives and repurposing others.

“Cotton production is too low to sustain the ginneries. We plan to convert them into sunflower and soybean oil processing facilities,” he said. Some stores are also tied up in land disputes, such as the Lanenober facility in Lakwana, where ownership wrangles have left the store idle since 2007. Last year, the Operation Wealth Creation Chief Coordinator, Gen Salim Saleh, ordered the Ministry of Local Government to urgently operationalise idle agro-processing equipment across the country, calling their redundancy a setback to agro-industrialisation. “Imagine machinery installed 10 years ago not connected to power even today. They must have rusted or lost value. I want them working urgently,” he said. The stores were originally intended to give farmers access to better markets, reduce post-harvest losses, and bring extension services closer. Instead, many now stand as decaying monuments to failed agricultural projects.

Background

The Community Agricultural Infrastructure Improvement Programme (CAIIP) and Agricultural Cluster Development Project (ACDP) were government initiatives aimed at boosting rural farming and agro-industrialisation. They are meant to provide community storage facilities and processing equipment—such as maize and rice mills, cotton ginneries, and cassava dryers—to help farmers store produce properly, add value, and access better markets. However, most of these facilities remain idle. Experts say without stronger local oversight and support, such infrastructure will continue being redundant rather than improving farmer livelihoods.



