Farmers defy presidential directive on Shs51b loan

Oil palm growers on Buggala Island in Kalangala District have clashed with officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industries and Fisheries (MAAIF) on how to utilise Shs51 billion, which the government extended to farmers in the area.

The money is part of the Shs53.1 billion government injected into Kalangala Oil Palm Growers Trust (KOPGT) as a loan. The farmers have managed to pay back Shs51 billion.

While on the wealth creation tour in Kalangala last month, President Museveni directed that Shs51 billion be used to purchase a ferry and also extend the palm oil project to 14 islands in Kyamuswa County.

Currently, oil palm growing is only taking place on Buggala Island.

However, during their annual general meeting at the weekend, the farmers said they plan to invest the money in other projects on Buggala Island instead of extending the project to other islands.

“We are going to use the money to build our own offices, purchase a mobile weighbridge to weigh fresh fruit bunches and construct a petrol station and roads, which will pass through oil palm plantations,” Mr Diamond Cancoo, the chairperson of Ssese Oil Palm Growers Cooperative Society, said in an interview on Monday

Mr Francis Luyinda, a farmer from Kagulube Parish, said part of the money should be used to purchase motorcycles to ease the monitoring of farmers.

“I suggest that part of the money be given to new farmers in Bujumba Constituency and old ones who want to expand their plantations,” he said.

However, Mr Fred Bwino Kyakulaga, the State minister for Agriculture, insists that the money will be utilised as per the presidential directive.

“Part of the money is going to be used to purchase a ferry to connect major islands in Kyamuswa County. The balance will be offered as loans to out-growers in the same county,” he said.

The minister said Uganda currently needs 100,000 hectares of oil palm to get the required 410,000 metric tonnes of oil products.

“With such metric tonnes, we shall be able to even sell the products outside the country,” Mr Kyakulaga said.

In a related development, Ministry of Lands officials have raised concern over suspicious landlords who are blocking oil palm growing in various parts of Buvuma District.

Issue

“We have continued to see lawyers coming up to represent landlords but when we ask the latter to come, they don’t show up. This has frustrated government efforts to acquire more land for oil palm growing in Buvuma,” Mr Richard Asiimwe from the Lands ministry said.

Mr Wilson Sserunjogi, the Buvuma District Oil Palm Project focal person, said they intend to use public land for the project, adding that private landlords can also participate by becoming out-growers.

Earlier, some out-growers had threatened to cut down their oil palm trees claiming that they have not received support from the government.

In March, a section of residents who sold their land to the government blocked the oil palm growing on the land until they receive their compensation packages.

Although the government agreed to pay for private land to expand its nucleus estate, a section of residents fear that they may not get their money as promised.

Background

Oil palm cultivation started on Kalangala’s Buggala Island 19 years ago. At least 11,800 hectares of oil palm trees have so far been planted.

Initially, the government was supposed to make 40,000 hectares available for planting oil palm trees. However, so far, less than half has been provided.

The government’s wider plan is to expand the edible oil industry in the country.

Some of the districts targeted for the project include Buvuma, Masaka, Kalungu, Kyotera, Mayuge, Buikwe, and some parts of eastern and northern Uganda.