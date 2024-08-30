Farmers demand answers over Lango’s poor roads

Residents of Lango, who mainly derive their livelihood from agriculture, have attributed the poverty in the sub-region to bad roads.

Like other parts of Uganda, agriculture is the main economic activity in Lango Sub-region. Farmers engage in mostly subsistence agriculture to feed their families and then sell the surplus to raise money to meet other needs such as health and education.

However, the current poor state of roads in the area means farmers cannot easily deliver agricultural produce to markets, or visit facilities like health centres whenever they or their loved ones fall sick.

The responsibility to construct and maintain roads is split between the Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) and local governments. Sometimes, when money is sent to the sub-county, the leadership decides either to use the locals to work on the roads or request the district for equipment to support the work on community access roads.

In the financial year (2023/2024), Apac District, for instance, received Shs1.106 billion from the central government for road maintenance. Accordingly, 19 roads covering a distance of 209 kilometres were lined up to be worked on in that financial year.

To date, only three roads, totalling about 70 kilometres, have been worked on yet the financial year ended two months ago.

However, the residents are not satisfied with the work done and are worried that a big portion of the money could have been misused by some district officials.

Mr Mike Arum, a resident of Alado Village in Ibuje Sub-county, said the district leadership promised to work on one of the roads in the sub-county in the last financial year but nothing was done.

“We were told that our road was already among the roads planned to be worked on in the previous financial year but we haven’t seen any road equipment here yet the financial year ended two months ago,” he said.

Mr Francis Econga, a resident of Apoi Central in Apoi Sub-county, said all roads in the area are flooded and impassable due to heavy rains being experienced in some parts of the country.

“I am demanding that our leaders come out and account for the Shs1 billion they received from the central government in the previous financial year because the impact of the money is not felt on the ground,” he said.

Ms Esther Ocen, a resident of Dul-Owelo in Chegere Sub-county, said many people have been involved in road accidents due to bad roads.

Mr Asanti Odongo, the Apac District chairperson, dismissed the allegations of mismanagement of funds meant for the roadworks.

“Right now, we are in operation and doing the work for the previous financial year. We now have the money paid to the service providers and the work is going on well. We are working slowly but surely. So, I am requesting my people to be patient with us. All the roads are going to be worked on and we shall do quality work,” he said.

In Oyam, a district carved out of Apac in July 2006, residents expressed displeasure over failure by the district administration to rehabilitate the roads.

In May, residents of Ogwangapur Parish in Acaba Sub-county struggled to fix a district road that has not been repaired for the last 10 years.

Men, women and youth were seen repairing the eight-kilometre road that stretches from Obangangeo to Atipe Health Centre III using rudimentary tools on May 2.

Mr Dilla Benson, the Oyam LC5 chairman, said the Shs1 billion given to the district in the last financial year was little and yet they have many roads to maintain.

However, some residents blamed their leaders for the poor state of the roads. “Our leaders have brought us shame. They have refused to rehabilitate our roads,” Mr Alex Alobo, a farmer and resident of Ojwii Trading Centre in Aleka Sub-county, said.

Ms Santa Opong, another resident, said: “Politicians only come here when they are canvassing for votes. During such periods, politicians make so many promises but after being elected they do not care about us.”

Mr Gasper Okello, the Otuke LC5 councillor, described the state of the district roads as deplorable.

He claimed that the area Members of Parliament, who are supposed to work hand-in-hand with the councillors, completely disregarded the council resolution during the implementation of the road projects in 2023.

The Otuke District Council had resolved that few roads that are in poor state be identified, graded and filled with murram, he said.

“Members of Parliament were looking at politically viable roads but we (councillors) were looking at economically viable roads,” Mr Okello said.

The roads considered to be economically viable in Otuke include the one which stretches from Kaguta Bridge at the border with Lira District via Okwang Town Council to Omwonyolee. Others are Barocok to Patwali via Amwa, Tecuk Apur – Orum to Otuke Town Council, Nam Agago to Oreme market, and the one which stretches from Otuke Town Council to Omwonyolee market via Oluru.