Farmers form committees to restore degraded hillsides

A group of farmers in Kabale, Kisoro and Rubanda districts have embraced the formation of committees to restore degraded uplands and facilitate environment-conscious agriculture. This is aimed at boosting food security and household incomes, among others.

Farmers Eric Sanvura and Everest Mujambere from Chungo Village in Kanaba Sub-county, Kisoro District, recently said they formed the committees to restore the degraded slopes of Nyarubande Hill and the valley below. The committees teach farmers environment-friendly agriculture methods such as contour trenching to curb soil erosion.

“Nyarubande Hill was a barren land for many years because of poor farming practices that encourage soil erosion until January 2023 when we organised ourselves into participatory integrated planning innovators by forming community-vision committees and started to conserve this degraded valley by digging contour trenches that stopped soil erosion,” Mr Sanvura said.

He added: “About 360 farmers have benefited from this conserved Nyarubande Hill, where crop production has doubled because of improved farming methods. Irish potato harvests from a one-acre garden has increased from 10 bags to 20 bags of 120 kilogrammes per season. People in other communities with degraded valleys and hill tops should come and visit us so that they can learn techniques of restoring them.”

Mr Sanvura said the farmers have submitted a copy of the drafted community by-laws on environmental and watershed management conservation to Kanaba Sub-county council. Once approved, he said members who fail to adhere to environmental conservation would be asked to pay fines ranging from Shs30,000 to Shs50,000 depending on the gravity of the environment offence committed.

Mr Abel Ntirubabarira, a member of Chungo Community–Vision Committee, said farmers have also invested in establishing indigenous tree nursery beds where seedlings are later transplanted in restored watersheds and conserved valleys to firmly hold the soil particles together besides fixing nitrogen in the soil, thus making it more productive.

He said:“We have planted over 10,000 indigenous tree seedlings in our nursery bed that is located in Chungo Village so that our members can easily access them for planting in the restored watersheds and conserved hillsides and valleys. The trees planted will also help the farmers get stakes for their climbing beans, besides providing them with firewood.”

“The committees have not only helped in sharing knowledge, skills, and competences on environmental conservation but also created unity, collaboration, and teamwork among the members,” Mr Ntirubabarira said.

Mr Samuel Atuheire, a resident of Nyakitokori Cell in Ryakarimira Town Council, Kabale, said they have constructed more than 250 contour trenches and 69 check dams that are 18 metres deep and four meters wide on both Ryabinego and Ryebinyago hills in the same area to control soil erosion that used to be rampant during the rainy seasons.

“After spending many years suffering with harsh climatic conditions that used to destroy our crop gardens, in 2023 we mobilised ourselves and started to dig contour trenches and check dams to regulate the speed of running water from hill tops to the valleys. The application of these conservation technologies has led to increased crop production i.e., a farmer can harvest about 300 kilogramme from a small piece of conserved land instead of the 30kgs he used to harvest when the land was still degraded,” Mr Atuheire, who is an environmentalist in Ndorwa West constituency, said.

Similar efforts have been put in place by community-vision committee members of Karukoba and Kasheija villages. They restored the degraded Rwembuzi hillsides and valleys in Buhara Sub-county, Kabale, as per testimonies from their team leaders David Tumwekwase, Africano Katarinyeba and Patrick Turyatunga.

However, some leaders and farmers said there is a need for an irrigation scheme to support crop production throughout the year.

“Although we have management to restore the formerly degraded Rwembuzi hill sides and valleys, crop production has remained dependent on natural weather patterns. It is our wish to have an irrigation scheme that can facilitate crop production during the dry season for increased food security,” Mr Turyatunga said.

The regional coordinator for Common Ground Project in south-western region, Mr Francis Muhanguzi, said they have successfully built resilient farmer communities and watersheds in the area, besides improving marketing opportunities for farmers' produce.

He added that the Common Ground Project is implementing an intervention focusing on restoration of natural resources and ecosystem functioning by training selected farmers on how to restore degraded hotspots in the communities that lie in the two major watersheds of Maziba in Kabale and Ruhezamyenda for Rubanda and Kisoro.

“We have empowered the community vision committees in Kabale, Rubanda and Kisoro districts with skills of preparing indigenous tree nursery beds and a total of 37 nursery beds have so for been established. Each community vision committee has between 25 to 40 members and each member is tasked to train about 10 members and each of them is in turn required to train about six other members. This project is ready to support these established community vision committees until October next year when the project winds up,” Mr Muhanguzi said.

He added that training community members on how to develop a vision of their area and action plan, giving them indigenous tree seedlings, seeds, tools such as wheelbarrows, hoes, pangas and spray pumps, opening and widening community roads, protection of three water sources and giving local leaders skills on protecting watersheds, are some of the project achievements.

“Supporting 58 farmer groups on entrepreneurship skills, supporting farmer cooperatives for market linkages, capacity building on loan acquisition and management are some of the other project achievements. On sustainability, we have trained these farmers on how to turn their established nursery beds into commercial aspects by selling the seedlings to other farmers that need them and this means that they can keep operating even when the Common Ground Project ends,” Mr Muhanguzi said.