Farmers in northern, eastern Uganda advised to exploit June-August season

Government has advised farmers in northern and eastern parts of the country to always take advantage of the June-July-August season, saying it favours them more than other regions.



Uganda, typically known for its stable rainfall patterns, tends to experience negative impacts of climate change, making the once-reliable seasons give way to erratic rainfalls, prolonged downpours, and harsh droughts, which significantly affect farmers and the nation at large.



The commissioner for meteorology in the Ministry of Water and Environment (MoWE), Dr Bob Alex Ogwang, says the county has two major rainfall seasons, including the March-April-May, which covers the entire country; and the September-October-November and part of December season, which also covers the entire country.



“But the June-July-August season favours the Northern region and most parts of Eastern Uganda; we, therefore, encourage them to use the forecast of rainfall received to enhance their productivity levels in their respective sectors,” Dr Ogwang said on June 27.



He explained that during the June-July-August (season), we have the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) in the Northern Parts, and the meridional component of the ITCZ is between Uganda and Kenya.



“That is why the North and Eastern parts of our country are favoured around this period, and we encourage them to utilise the rains received around this period for their productivity, particularly in Agriculture.”



According to Dr Ogwang, the Sub-regions to benefit from the favourable June-July-August season include; West Nile, Acholi, Lango, Karamoja, Teso, Bugisu, and the districts of Tororo, Butaleja, Budaka, and Pallisa, among others.



He instead advises the Central and Western parts of the country to use the intermittent rains received to prepare their gardens for the upcoming season (September-October-November/December for which they expect to provide a forecast through the ministry by the end of August.



“The Western and Central parts of the country have been receiving these intermittent rains because of the rain belt which came closer to the Equator because of the reduced pressure in the Southern hemisphere.”



The Permanent Secretary in the MoWE, Dr Alfred Okot Okidi, says in the immediate term, the ministry will use District Natural Resources Officers and Meteorological Officers at their regional offices to disseminate weather information.



“The MoWE produces weather information together with accompanying advisories on quarterly, monthly 10 days and daily. This is translated into 41 languages. We are working on real time dissemination and hope to roll it out soon, resources permitting,” Dr Okidi says.



Adding: “A comprehensive system using existing MoWE forecasts and water resources modeling with attendant alert systems for the entire country will be put in place. The government is working with credible partners to deliver on this urgently required system.”

Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Water and Environment, Dr Alfred Okot Okidi. PHOTO/COURTESY

Background

Under the ongoing implementation of Rationalisation of Government Agencies and Public Expenditure (RAPEX), the former Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA) was dissolved and the meteorological function mainstreamed into the Ministry of Water and Environment as a department (Department of Meteorological Services.



This created the Divisions of Applied Meteorology; Data and Climate Services; Station Network and Observations; Forecasting Services; Meteorological Research, Standards and Innovation, and the National Meteorological Training School (NMTS) in Entebbe.



The implementation, which started on October 1, 2024, has seen a commissioner heading a department, while a division is headed by an assistant commissioner.