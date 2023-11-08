Farmers panic as destructive caterpillars spread to more villages in Lwengo

A section of farmers in Lwengo District are counting losses after caterpillars invaded their gardens and destroyed crops including coffee, cassava, and maize.

The destructive caterpillars have so far spread to five villages including; Kabusirabo, Kyenvunikidde, Kyetume, Kaamusenene, and Kyawagonya –all in Lwengo Rural Sub County.

Mr Lawrence Kaggwa, a resident of Kyetume Village said the caterpillars have caused severe damage to crops in the areas exposing residents to imminent famine.

“We ask the Ministry of Agriculture to come to our rescue by donating the pesticides recommended for killing these caterpillars,” Mr Kaggwa said in an interview on Tuesday.

Ms Betty Namukisa, a resident of Kyenvunikidde Village said the caterpillars had destroyed her entire maize plantation.

Mr Cyrus Mwesigwa, the vermin controller officer in Lwengo District confirmed the invasion referring to them as Black swallowtail caterpillars that feed on leaves.

“These caterpillars feed on leaves and this will affect farmers because all the green leaves around will be eaten up and people are most likely to face hunger,” Mr Mwesigwa said.

Lwengo District Vice Chairperson, Mr Vincent Birimuye asked the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness under the Office of the Prime Minister to help residents who have already been affected by the caterpillars.

“We were hit by drought but when the rain season started, people planted crops using money they got through loans. Now the crops have been destroyed by caterpillars and this may cause hunger,” Mr Birimuye said.

Lwengo Resident District Commissioner, Mr Ramathan Walugembe has promised to write to the Ministry of Agriculture to intervene.