Farmers return to restored Nyombe wetland in Kabale

Dozens of farmers have begun cultivating the restored Nyombe Wetland in Kabale District after the government failed to fulfil its promise of providing them with alternative livelihood opportunities. In October 2024, about 300 farmers who used to cultivate the Nyombe Wetland agreed to vacate it for restoration purposes.

This was after the Kabale District local government, along with its partners from the Green Climate Fund and the United Nations Development Programme, promised to provide them with alternative livelihood options, including giving them heifers, goats, sheep, pigs, poultry, and beehives, among others.

“We opted to return to our plots of land in Nyombe wetland because the government and its partners failed to fulfil their promise of giving us alternative livelihood. We shall keep using our pieces of land until we get the promised items,” the Chairman of Nyombe Wetland Users Association, Mr Paul Katekye, said.

The LC1 Chairman for Nyombe Village in Kahungye Sub-county, Kabale District, Mr Sunday Kabemera, on Monday, said the return of farmers is an indicator that they were frustrated by the government and its partners. The former Kabale District Council Speaker, Rev Jack Katarishangwa, criticised the government, saying the district would face food insecurity if the issue is not speedily resolved. “Although some of the beneficiaries were not fully trained on how to manage the promised alternative livelihood items that included sheep, goat, heifers, beehives, and poultry, the government's failure to honour the promise added salt to the wound,” Rev Katarishangwa said. “I suspected foul play right from the start of the programme because I kept wondering why the district and its partners opted to target farmers from the Nyombe Wetland and leave those using other wetlands in the district.

I support those who have returned to cultivate the Nyombe Wetland because failure to do so would lead to a food crisis in the area,” he added. The Kabale Resident District Commissioner, Mr Godfrey Nyakahuma, said the process of procuring alternative livelihoods for the people who voluntarily left the wetlands in Kabale District, was halted after the Ministry of Water and Environment detected an alleged fraud in the procurement process, and this left the beneficiaries frustrated. “I am not sure that the people who had willingly accepted to vacate wetlands have started cultivating the same area. What I know is that the Ministry of Water and Environment asked Kabale District Local Government authorities to suspend the process of procuring livelihood support items worth Shs1.481 billion for 905 people after detecting a potential fraud in the procurement process,” Mr Nyakahuma said.

“The ministry launched an investigation into the matter and a report detailing its findings has not been availed to us,” he added. The then Kabale Chief Administrative Officer, Mr John Asiimwe on January 28, wrote a letter to the executive director of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets (PPDA) seeking permission to be allowed to undertake direct procurement of the items worth Shs1.481 billion for the project-affected persons. He argued that this would allow timely procurement and easier supply of the items to the beneficiaries. “Kabale District Local Government under its natural resources department has been implementing the Green Climate Fund wetland restoration project since 2017 and as a result four degraded wetlands of Ikona, South-Kiruruma, Kyanamira-Kabanyonyi and part of Nyombe have been restored and 905 verified farmers vacated the area.

The district is requesting the PPDA to allow them to use the direct procurement method so as to utilise the allocated funds within the shortest possible time. 399 heifers, 384 goats, 24 sheep, 67 pigs, 460 poultry, 40 bee hives and one sewing machine,” Mr Asiimwe wrote in his letter. However, on February 5, the Executive Director of the PPDA, Mr Benson Turamye in his response declined to grant the Kabale chief administrative officer’s request, saying PPDA does not have the powers to grant applications for deviations in respect to procurement methods. Shortly after the June 29 district council session, the Kabale Deputy Chief Administrative Officer, Mr Robert Mugabe said the funds for the alternative livelihood programme that was returned to the centre, among other funds for different projects, would be returned to the district to benefit the earlier targeted people in the new financial year.

BACKGROUND

In a bid to combat climate change-induced impacts such as water runoff, soil erosion, and flooding, authorities in Kabale launched the restoration of the Nyombe catchment area in Kahungye Sub-county last year. According to the Resident District Commissioner, Mr Godfrey Nyakahuma, who launched the project, the initiative aimed at restoring the Nyombe Wetland areas and increase the resilience of ecosystems and communities living around the wetland.



