Farmers, schools count losses as heavy downpour ravages Lango

Heavy downpour has destroyed several gardens of crops and learning facilities in Alebtong and Kwania districts.

In Alebtong, heavy winds blew off the roof of a classroom block, the head teacher’s office and a store at Arwot Primary School in Awei Sub County on Saturday.

Mr Christopher Elem, the school head teacher, said the rain has also destroyed books and other important school documents.

“Things destroyed are mostly books in the library and other documents containing vital information for the school. We tried to retrieve some documents from the debris of the broken wall but others were totally destroyed,” he said.

Mr Nelly Vincent Obaa, the Arwot School Management Committee (SMC) chairperson, said the level of the damage caused by the disaster is high, calling for the intervention of the government, well-wishers and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs).

“The magnitude of the damage caused is too big. We cannot manage to put it back before the schools reopen. So, I am calling upon well-wishers, NGOs, and the government to come in and support us to put back the roof. Most buildings in this school are in a sorry state and the government should consider giving us some funds for the rehabilitation,” he said.

Mr Sam Oyena Obonyo, the Awei LC3 chairman, urged the school administration to forward the issue to the district for redress.

“I have asked the head teacher to write to the office of the district education officer informing them of what happened at the school. At the sub-county, we don’t have any budget for disaster. So, I am going to follow up with the district to ensure that this school is assisted,” he added.

Meanwhile, the hailstorm also destroyed several gardens of crops in Aluka Parish, Inomo Sub County in Kwania District.

The most affected villages are Alikingel, Adingdong, Too pe yero, and Jinja Trading Centre where gardens of cassava, maize, and simsim among others have been destroyed following the heavy downpour on Sunday.

“We don’t know how we shall feed our children in the near future because all the food crops, some animals, and birds perished in the hailstorm,” Mr Martin Etik, a resident of Too pe yero village, said.