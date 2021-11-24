Farmers, schools count losses as heavy downpour ravages Lango

This picture taken on November 21, 2021 shows the level of destruction caused by heavy rains at Arwot Primary School, Alebtong District. Photo | Santo Ojok

By  Santo Ojok

What you need to know:

  • Mr Christopher Elem, the school head teacher, said the rain has also destroyed books and other important school documents.

Heavy downpour has destroyed several gardens of crops and learning facilities in Alebtong and Kwania districts.

