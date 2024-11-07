Farmers speak out on passing of Coffee Bill

Parliament passed into law the National Coffee (Amendment) Bill, 2024, among others, on November 6 approving the rationalisation of Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA). We bring you the views of some coffee farmers after the passing of the Bill.

Alex Kibirige, resident of Mbarara City

“The Coffee Bill is against the people of Uganda. Its timing is also questionable since it comes at a time when Ugandans have started reaping big from their coffee farms. Even if we give our coffee to the government, Ugandans will never benefit from it because of the rampant corruption among our leaders."

Naris Turinawe, coffee farmer in Ibanda

“I think the coffee prices are going to come down as vanilla prices did some time ago. Coffee prices will lose value because the government will be the one to look for the market and buyers. So we as farmers are scared more about what might come along the way. "

Hassan Waiswa, coffee farmer in Bugweri

“Taking back the management of coffee to the Ministry of Agriculture is okay with me. My late father used to sell coffee and managed to educate over ten children at a time the Ministry of Agriculture was managing the coffee sector during Obote’s regime. ..”

Muhammed Mukanza, farmer in Namayingo

“I am saddened by the coffee law. UCDA has been on the ground organisng farmers in producing good quality coffee, which has been competitive on the international market. MAAF will not perform well because it is overwhelmed with many departments...”

Jamiru Nzigu, Mayuge Coffee Farmers

“We have extension farmers and heads of departments under MAAIF but they are not on ground. They give out poor quality seeds and they deliver it late unlike UCDA, which has been mobilising farmers on the good methods of planting, harvesting and processing of coffee...”

Emmanuel Natambi Muligi, farmer in Gomba