Farmers still stuck with 16 million tea seedlings





A report by the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries has tasked the government to compensate Zombo Tea Nursery Operators and Farmers Association for tea seedlings the government contracted to produce, but failed to buy.





The report, whose copy this newspaper has seen, also tasked the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries (MAAIF) and the National Agricultural Advisory Services (Naads) to urgently verify the viable and overgrown seedlings among the originally verified nursery operators in the district.

“The Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development should urgently avail funds to pay all the verified nursery operators for the still-viable tea seedlings for distribution to farmers for planting, as determined by Zombo District and Naads,” the Arpil report reads.

It adds: “The Ministry of Finance should compensate the originally verified tea nursery operators in Zombo, whose seedlings have overgrown and are no longer viable for planting.”

According to the report, the committee now wants the Finance ministry to establish a more efficient communication mechanism to respond promptly to inquiries from the district local governments to foster better coordination and prevent unnecessary delays in vital agricultural processes.

On May 21, 2023, the Zombo Tea Nursery Operators and Farmers Association petitioned Parliament over the delayed supply of tea seedlings they had produced to farmers in the district.

In the petition, the farmers sought Parliament’s hand to compel MAAIF to authorise Naads and the Zombo District local government to procure tea seedlings that were already overgrowing and supply them to farmers within the shortest time possible.

“The above demand should be met under the same arrangement as that of the year 2022 since it was just postponed due to the then-approaching dry season, and if the demands are not fulfilled by the government, then the nursery operators and farmers should be compensated for the loss of investment and business, alternative use of land, and time,” the petition stated.

On September 21, 2022, the Cabinet issued a directive for the one-off procurement of tea and coffee seedlings during the 2022 season.

The Agriculture ministry wrote to the 16 tea-growing district local governments on September 28, 2022, seeking information on the quantities of verified mature tea seedlings in nurseries.

The committee established that between September 29 and October 17, 2022, Naads initiated and executed procurement for the verified tea seedlings for the six district local governments that submitted information to MAAIF within the prescribed timeframe.

The Daily Monitor established that Zombo District local government submitted data on October 6, 2022, of verified tea nursery operators and the quantity of seedlings produced within the specified time on October 17, 2022, for payment.

Upon submitting the required information, it also stated that the district requested to defer procurement of their tea seedlings to the March 2023 planting season on account of the anticipated dry spell that would cause the seedlings to dry up.

But according to MAAIF, Zombo was not among the districts that submitted the required information within the designated time frame.

Ms Linda Auma, the vice chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries, said the exclusion of Zombo from the six districts lined up for payment by Naads and MAAIF with the claim that the district had not submitted their information was false.

“The decision to exclude Zombo from the list of the districts to be paid due to a lack of demand data was, therefore, not, in the committee’s opinion, justified,” she said.

The committee, however, was not able to establish the reasons for the failure of the Finance ministry to communicate to the district its position on the request to defer procurement to March 2023. The ministry did not respond to the committee’s invitation to appear before it.

Mr Geoffrey Jungiera, the secretary of Zombo Tea Nursery Operators and Farmers Association, said the nursery operators raised a total of 16 million tea seedlings that was to be sold to the government at Shs500 per seedling.

“Initially, the district had verified over 16 million tea seedlings and submitted to the ministry, each seedling was to be bought at Shs500 and would fetch about Shs8 billion but many have overgrown and wasted,” Mr Jungiera said.

He blamed MAAIF for deliberately turning them down.

The last time the government supplied tea seedlings to farmers in the district was in 2020 before its policy on distribution of free inputs to farmers ceased following the introduction of Parish Development Model (PDM) programme.

Attempts to speak to Dr Samuel Mugasi, Naads executive director, to verify the claims were futile by press time.

However, on Monday, the Agriculture minister, Mr Frank Tumwebaze, said the government does not have any budget to procure the tea seedlings.

“We have no budget be it for maize, coffee, tea, etc., the government changed the policy of distributing tea seedlings and put the money under PDM,” he said.

“There are no plans of buying tea and coffee seedlings until [may be] we change the policy because the money that used to be there before was taken away from our budget to PDM so that people can get the funds through their Saccos and buy the inputs themselves,’’ he added.

Mr Tumwebaze, however, noted that claims of past deals between tea nursery operators and the ministry is subject to verification by Naads.

Tea factory

In 2016, the government offered to set up a tea factory in Zombo District in anticipation of an increased number of tea farmers and tea plantations and to support the development of the tea industry in the district.

The factory was aimed at stimulating economic development in the region through the creation of employment opportunities, the provision of a market for mature tea, technology transfer, and the payment of taxes, among others.

The establishment of the plant flopped after the ownership of the proposed site, a 10-acre piece of land donated by the Alur Kingdom, was contested by a private investor, Mukwano Industries.