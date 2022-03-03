Farmers union moves to evict 60,000 locals

At least 60,000 people in Pader and Kitgum districts risk losing their land and homes alleged to be part of Laber Ranch following an eviction order by East Acholi Cooperative Union.

The disputed land measures about 60sq miles, covering parts of Latanya Sub-county in Pader as well as Lagoro and Lalano sub-counties in Kitgum.

The affected residents have for more than a decade been engaged in a longstanding land dispute with East Acholi Cooperatives Union, with both parties claiming ownership of the said land.

Besides hosting more than 8,000 households, the land also seats Bulazi Primary School in Lagoro Sub-county, Kitgum District, and Okwadoko Health Centre III in Wol Sub-county, Agago District, among other public facilities.

On Monday, Mr Christopher Arwai told this newspaper that the locals are set to be evicted following a court order.

He explained that the land in contention was once farm owned by an individual but that it is not clear how East Acholi Cooperative Union came to own the land, including the part where other people are settled.

“How it (land) was transferred to the union was unclear. After the insurgence when people came back from IDP camps, they went and settled on their land but later on, the union came to claim the land, including what was outside the estate,” Mr Arwai explained.

He says “the matter was then taken to court and the court ruled against the settlers to be illegally settled on the ranch.”

The affected residents are now threatened with eviction to pave way for the development of the disputed land. The union has ordered all occupants to vacate the land.

In Lagoro Sub-county, the affected villages are Lanyaiko, Buluzi, Buluzi Central, Lamogi, Atem, Ateka B, Kiwer in Buluzi Parish, and Bolo, Laber, and Burlobo in Laber Parish.

In Wol Sub-county, the affected villages are Okwadoko, Odokomit, Acutomer, and Langiya, and the trading centres of Logung and Okwadoko in Rogo Parish.

Mr Lino Ojera, one of the residents claiming ownership of 250 acres of the said land, said he has been settled there since 1971. He expressed worry that they will lose everything once the eviction is executed.

“This will be disastrous to us, I have been settled on this land for more than 50 years. I don’t know how the union acquired the land that was previously a ranch but they are now claiming much more than what they own,” Mr Ojera said.

Lalano Sub-county chairperson Bosco Ongom said the union is irregularly claiming ownership of large chunks of land in the area as opposed to only six hectares that were reportedly given to them in the 1970s.

“The occupants were first threatened with dispossession in 2019 but local leaders convened a meeting and unanimously resolved to block any further activities by the union on their land,” he said.

He added that they were surprised late last month to receive a letter from the East Acholi Cooperative Union, notifying authorities to register all the affected residents pending eviction after the court ruled in their favour.

On September 2, 2021, Kitgum Magistrate Court ruled that the contested land belongs to East Acholi Cooperatives Union.

Kitgum Resident District Commissioner William Komakech urged the residents to remain calm, saying as security they have not yet received any notification of overseeing any impending eviction.

