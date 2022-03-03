Farmers union moves to evict 60,000 locals

By  Tobbias Jolly Owiny

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • The disputed land measures about 60sq miles, covering parts of Latanya Sub-county in Pader as well as Lagoro and Lalano sub-counties in Kitgum.

At least 60,000 people in Pader and Kitgum districts risk losing their land and homes alleged to be part of Laber Ranch following an eviction order by East Acholi Cooperative Union.

