Farmers urged to increase Hass avocado production amid growing global demand

Ugandan farmers have been urged to take up Hass avocado farming to capitalise on the growing global demand.

According to Mr Samuel Mugasi, Executive Director of the National Agricultural Advisory Services (NAADS), Uganda has been producing Hass avocados for some time, but most of it was being exported through neighboring countries due to low production quantities.

"We have been producing Hass avocado for quite some time, but most of it goes through neighbouring countries, and it is exported with the flags of our neighboring countries. But beginning today, we are able to export our own avocado bearing our Ugandan flag," Mr Mugasi said.

The Ministry of Agriculture is prepared to support farmers in accessing the market, and Mr Mugasi assured farmers that the market is available and that they will help them access it. However, he noted that Uganda may not be able to satisfy the market demand due to low production levels, and he encouraged farmers to engage in Hass avocado growing.

The export of Hass avocados is spearheaded by Avotein Farms in partnership with NAADS under the Ministry of Agriculture.

Mr Hani Dahlan, Chief Executive Director of Avotein Farmers Limited, said that the market requires them to export 24 tons of Hass avocado at least every two weeks. Spain has requested 32 trucks equivalent to 768 tons of Hass avocado from Uganda, and Mr Dahlan called upon Hass avocado farmers to cooperate to satisfy the market demand.

"Hass Avocado has the greatest demand really, it's just as good as coffee, it's just as good as cocoa, as vanilla, it's a very high in-demand produce," Mr Dahlan said.

Ms Linda Agnes Auma, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture, also emphasised the need to grow more Hass avocados in the country.

"With us avocado, you will never go wrong. As a country, we have started investing in Hass avocado farming, but within three years, we have attracted more than seven factories that are adding value to our Hass avocado," Ms Auma said.