Farmers want tough penalty for vanilla theft

The State Minister of State for Agriculture, Mr Fred Bwino Kyakulaga while stating the official harvest of vanilla on Tuesday said punitive action would be taken against anyone involved in vanilla malpractices.

The minister highlighted theft, robbery, murders, premature harvesting and trade in poor quality beans, poor processing, illicit trade against a backdrop of an absent regulatory framework that are compromising the quality of Uganda’s vanilla that’s negating its competitiveness.

According to some vanilla farmers, one of the biggest challenges they face are the thieves who steal the vanilla beans while in the garden even before they ripen.

“This has destabilised the subsector as farmers looking to secure a return on their investment before it is stolen, have resorted to early harvesting,” said Mr Kyakulaga.

Mr Wilson Muhindo, a subsistence vanilla farmer says that the hardest times in vanilla growing are when the beans are about to be harvested. Small scale farmers deploy different measures such as having thorny hedges around each vanilla plant, and having dogs around the garden to alert them in case of an intruder.

“Those with large vanilla farms hire armed security guards that take shifts in guarding the gardens during the harvest season. The problem is that we do not have any protection from the government and we do not want to make losses,” Mr Muhindo said.

Currently, the penal code has no law tackling vanilla bean theft which makes it difficult to penalise culprits. Many times according to Mr Muhindo, vanilla thieves have been caught and the issues have been settled in the court and the judgment is at the discretion of the judge and made in relation with laws governing other crops.

According to Mr Edwin Kakaire, a vanilla farmer and exporter with Flawless Consultants Limited, the current punishment of two currency points (equivalent to shs 40,000) is not a good deterrent measure against Vanilla thieves since they can use the proceeds from selling stolen vanilla to pay their way to freedom.

“The government should make the punishment against vanilla thieves more stringent by increasing the cash penalty as well as a minimum of three years in prison,” Kakaire says.