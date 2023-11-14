Farmers warned against meat, milk from cows on antibiotics 

Farmers have been cautioned against consuming meat or drinking milk from cows that are on treatment using antibiotics.

Agriculture minister Frank Tumwebaze said such animal products, when consumed, pose a risk to human lives.

“When you go back, transform knowledge to the farmers, tell those people (farmers) not to slaughter and milk the cow, which has been injected with antibiotics. Tell them to wait for 14 days because after that period, the drug will be out,” Mr Tumwebaze told extension officers in Entebbe during their commissioning yesterday.

Meat and milk are important in the human diet and almost half of the families in urban areas cannot spend a day without a taste of the products.

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics estimates indicated by 2018, there were 14.2 million cattle, 16 million goats, 4.5 million sheep, 47.6 million poultry and 4.1 million pigs in Uganda.

Speaking to journalists yesterday at the ministry headquarters in Entebbe while commissioning 200 motorbikes to 77 districts and six cities, the minister asked extension officers to use radios to reach out to farmers.

“Two hundred motorbikes costing Shs2 billion are more affordable than this business of wasting money on seminars. These are more useful results than seminars,” he added.

Mr Tumwebaze also urged the government’s accounting offices to prioritise real value for money.

“These motorbikes, when utilised, can serve a minimum of 10 years. And in 10 years we can be sure of what the office has covered,” he said.

Mr Deus Muhwezi, the director for Agricultural Extension Services, revealed that they have also received grants that have been approved by the ministry of Finance to be used for fueling the motorbikes.