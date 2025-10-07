Farming key to ending poverty in Tooro, says King Oyo

The Omukama (King) of Tooro, Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV, has called on his subjects to embrace agriculture as a key strategy to eradicate poverty and boost household incomes across the kingdom.

Speaking at Humura Playground in Kyaka County, Kyegegwa District, on Monday, October 6, Omukama Oyo emphasized that agriculture remains a cornerstone of Tooro Kingdom’s 25-year Development Plan, which focuses on improving agricultural productivity as a pathway to prosperity.

“When we embrace farming, it will help us fight and chase away poverty and increase household income. The kingdom, in partnership with the central government, started a project to empower people to cultivate coffee and cocoa here in Tooro,” the Omukama said.

The King made the remarks during his first visit to Kyaka County, which marked the beginning of his 2025 tour of Tooro Kingdom’s nine counties, expected to conclude on October 17.

During the visit, Omukama Oyo handed over certificates of confirmation to sub-county chiefs (Abemiruka) from Kyaka County, who are also part of the Kingdom’s supreme council, Orukurato Orukuru.

He also visited farms, including that of Fr. Vincent Karatunga, where he inspected 150 acres of land with various enterprises such as coffee and cattle.

The Omukama revealed that the agricultural initiative, implemented in partnership with the central government, specifically targets young people, who make up the majority of Tooro’s population and are seen as key agents of economic transformation.

He directed the Kingdom’s Prime Minister to fast-track the distribution of coffee and cocoa seedlings to farmers before the end of the current planting season.

Omukama Oyo Nyimba Kabamba Iguru Rukidi IV of Tooro Kingdom (centre) with his subjects from Hairwe Village, Kabwenza Sub-county, Kyegegwa District, on October 6, 2025. Photo/Alex Ashaba.

On October 1, Tooro Kingdom, in collaboration with the government, launched the Tooro Kingdom Youth Economic Empowerment Program, aimed at equipping young people with skills in agriculture and entrepreneurship.

The initiative will benefit youth groups in all nine counties of Tooro and includes the distribution of three million coffee seedlings, two million cocoa seedlings, and three million chickens. It will also support 50,000 young people to engage in productive agriculture.

On land matters, Omukama Oyo cautioned against evictions, stressing that all land belonging to the kingdom is meant for the benefit of its people.

He advised residents occupying kingdom land to work closely with the Tooro Kingdom Land Board to obtain proper documentation for their occupancy.

Turning to politics, the Omukama urged aspiring leaders to conduct peaceful campaigns and avoid dividing people along tribal lines ahead of the upcoming elections.

“While looking for votes, stop the behavior of disuniting people based on tribal lines. During this political season, people need to remain one and love their kingdom,” he said.

The Omukama also commended the people of Kyaka County for maintaining peace and harmony with refugee communities living in the district, praising them for their hospitality and tolerance.

“The people of Kyaka have demonstrated a true spirit of unity and humanity,” he said.

His message of peace, unity, and development was warmly received by residents, who pledged to continue working with the kingdom to advance harmony and prosperity.

“We feel happy when the king talks about issues of unity, especially during this time of politics. People need to remain united. The king is standing with his subjects, especially those who have been living in fear of eviction from kingdom land. Our hearts can now rest and focus on development,” said Ms Agnes Asiimwe, a resident of Kyaka County.