Fate of military court prosecuting civilians awaits judgment

A panel of seven judges, led by Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, has announced that the fate of the Military Court's jurisdiction in trying civilians will be delivered on notice by the Supreme Court.

The government, through the Attorney General, is challenging a decision that stopped military courts from trying civilian suspects.

Other judges on the panel are Faith Mwondha, Night Percy Tuhaise, Mike Chibita, Monica Mugenyi, Catherine Bamugemereire, and Elizabeth Musoke.

“The case was delayed due to the loss of four judges from the penal that first handled the case. Two of the justices, Paul Mugamba and Ezekiel Muhanguzi, retired, while Opio Aweri and Stella Arach Amoko died. That was so unfortunate. We had to reconstitute and hear the matter afresh since we had no control over the matters; we will deliver the judgement sooner than later,” said Chief Justice Dollo.

In July 2021, the Constitutional Court declared that it is unconstitutional for civilians to be tried in the military courts, especially if they have not subjected themselves to the military system.

“The General Court Martial’s jurisdiction is only limited to trying offences specified under the Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) Act, only in respect of persons subject to the military law,” the court ruled.

The constitutional Court judges directed that the case files involving civilians before the army court be transferred to civilian courts on the advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for further management within 14 days from the date of judgment.

However, the government faulted the judges for determining that the jurisdiction of the General Court Martial was only limited to trying military offences.

The Constitutional Court decision arose from Mr Kabaziguruka's case, where he argued that the military court could not be impartial on the grounds that it is attached to the Executive arm, which is appointed by the High Command and chaired by the head of state, who has powers to hire and fire them.

Kabaziguruka’s lawyers led by Mr Medard Ssegona told the Supreme Court that the matter was pending judgment since they already filed written submissions following the court’s directions.

“This matter was heard but we did receive summons for your guidance otherwise it had reached the judgement stage. We made oral and written submissions. The matter was left for judgment we are here seeking your guidance,” he argued.

He argued that there is a need for the judiciary to pronounce itself on this matter since an interim order was issued after the 2021 Constitutional Court order and there was another order issued in the same matter pending.

The former Nakawa legislator, alongside 20 UPDF officers, was being tried before the General Court Martial in Makindye over offences of treachery and others related to security.

The State had accused Mr Kabaziguruka and his group of plotting to infiltrate defence and overthrow the government by use of firearms.