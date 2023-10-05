Fate of suspended Ntare students to be determined tomorrow 

Ntare School has condemned violence after Senior Six students were indefinitely suspended on Tuesday morning.

The school community, including old boys, board and parents say their long cherished history of academic excellence is partly because of discipline.

Mr Apollo Kashanku, the chairperson Ntare School Old Boys, said: “Of course we are concerned and not happy about what happened but there are things we cannot compromise about, like a child destroying school property that is unacceptable in the past, future and present.”

He added: “We love our students but we also love our school more and we think the head teacher took the right decision”.

The School Public Relations Officer, Mr Bruce Mugela, said the board would determine the fate of the 205 students tomorrow.

“The board will sit this Friday to determine the way forward regarding the whole incident and thereafter parents and students will be informed,” he said.

The School Parent Teachers Association (PTA) chairperson, Mr Nathan Mugume, said: “This particular incident was about using phones in school which is not allowed, and even the Ministry of Education is against this. Why should parents allow students to come with phones at school.”

“Let parents be patient, we will sit by the end of this week and we shall make a decision, of course some of the students are innocent, there are ring leaders so our meeting is going to decide on the students fate very soon,” he said.

The head teacher, Mr Saul Rwampororo, said sanity at the school has returned.