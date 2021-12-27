Father abandons two bruised sons after beating, starving them for days  

Mr Robert Mukyazi, the defense secretary at Kabulasoke A Village, Kkingo Sub County in Lwengo District is stuck with two ailing children who were abandoned at his home by their father last week.

Ivan Kisekka is said to have separated from the mother of his children and married another woman, with whom, authorities say they have been mistreating the kids aged three and five.

Mr Kisekka and his new wife Lucia had allegedly been flogging and starving the kids regularly.

Both children have discolorations and wounds on their bodies which were reportedly inflicted on them by the couple.

"These children would be dead by now if the father continued to live with them. They are lucky to have been dropped at my place," Mr Mukyazi said.

Mr Mukyazi said the children are from the neigbouring village of Kakoma in the same district.

He appealed for support for the children saying he has many other responsibilities.

"Now that schools are yet to reopen, the five year -old boy will need to go to school yet I cannot afford to pay his fees. I also have a number of children I am taking care of and I ask well-wishers to come to my rescue," Mr Mukyazi added.

Southern Regional Police Spokesperson Muhammad Nsubuga said police have already arrested Kisekka for neglecting his children.

"It is wrong to abuse your own children. Our investigations show that the father has been participating in the torture of the victims and we condemn such acts because children's rights should not be violated," Mr Nsubuga said.

The incident comes barely a week after police in Jinja District arrested a couple on allegations of torturing their nine-year-old son by reportedly making him eat and sleep in a pigsty.