Father abandons two bruised sons after beating, starving them for days  

Mr Robert Mukyazi, the defense secretary at Kabulasoke A Village, Kkingo Sub County in Lwengo District is stuck with two ailing children who were abandoned at his home by their father last week. PHOTOS/ GERTRUDE MUTYABA

By  GERTRUDE MUTYABA

  • The kids who were abandoned at the village defence secretary's home are aged three and five and have bruises all over their bodies
  • Police said their father was in their custody on charges of child neglect 

 Ivan Kisekka is said to have separated from the mother of his children and married another woman, with whom, authorities say they have been mistreating the kids aged three and five.

