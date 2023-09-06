Father accused of killing own children dies in hospital

A man accused of killing two of his children and later poisoning himself has died at a health facility where he was hospitalised.

Mr George Kabirigo,28, breathed his last on September 6 at St. Joseph of Good Shepherd Health Centre IV -Kyamulibwa in Kalungu District where he was receiving treatment.

He was picked up from a roadside in Lwanume Village over the weekend where he was lying helplessly after he reportedly took poison.

It is reported that Kabirigo had just separated with his wife, Florence Nakyagaba and returned to his ancestral home at Lwanume Village, Kyamulibwa Sub-county.

Nakyagaba alleged that her husband had abandoned their matrimonial home in Mbirizi Town Council, Lwengo District after a misunderstanding with him over alleged domestic violence.

Kabirigo instead decided to move with three of his children Christine Nabategrega, Jorum Kawulidde and Josephine aged 2,4 and 5 respectively to his mother at Lwanume last week.

However, residents of Lwanume were last Saturday morning shocked to find Nabaterega and Kawulidde lying dead under a tree near St. Mary’s Primary School.

Josephine who was unconscious was rushed to the nearby clinic for treatment. Police preliminary investigations revealed Kabirigo poisoned his own children.

“He [Kabirigo] was always threatening to kill the whole family. He abandoned his responsibility as a father at home and continued domestic violence which forced me to flee the home and I left him with the children,” she said.

Nakyagaba said she was forced to report the matter to the police, in an attempt to regain custody of her children.

“But Kabirigo never showed up at the police whenever he was summoned, even last week, he was summoned to appear at Kinoni Police Station, but he did not show up.

He always warned me that when they arrest him, he will pour petrol on the house and kill all of us, and it's sad that he ended up killing my children,” she added.

Southern Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Twaha Kasirye said police had removed Kabirigo’s body from the health centre and took it to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital for postmortem.

The incident comes at a time when Kabirigo’s mother Florence Namirimu had asked him to take the children to their grandfather’s home in Lwanume.