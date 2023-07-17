Father arrested for impregnating 15-year-old daughter

Police in Kamuli District are holding a 40-year-old man for allegedly defiling and impregnating his daughter aged 15.

The victim was a Primary Seven candidate at St. Mary's Primary School, Kamuli.

The Busoga North Regional Police Spokesperson, Micheal Kasadha, said the suspect who is a resident of Market Zone, Namwendwa Town Council in Kamuli District went into hiding after impregnating the victim.

“The suspect has been at large since last year when he realized that he was being hunted by police for defiling his daughter. When the victim realized that she had conceived. She went to her grandparent’s home, owing to the sexual abuse she was going through at home,” ASP Kasadha said.

According to the victim, the father started abusing her sexually while she was still in Primary Three.

This publication learnt that the mother of the victim separated from the father when the victim was three years old.

“Together with the senior probation officer, the Community Development Officer made a formal report to the police and investigations started. From the time of medical examination that confirmed pregnancy, the CDO has been responsible for the welfare of the young mother including footing her medical bills until she gave birth in August last year," ASP Kasadha said.

He added: “We commend the CDO for the motherly heart and being a hands-on officer in a bid to secure justice for the juvenile mother. We also want to appeal to the members of the public to take up responsibility in reporting matters that affect the well-being of children.”