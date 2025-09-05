Father arrested in Kisoro over defilement of toddler daughter

Police in southwestern Uganda have arrested a 35-year-old man accused of defiling his own toddler daughter, in a case that has stunned the local community.

The suspect, identified as a resident of Kibaya Village in Gasiza Parish, Nyakabande Sub-county, was apprehended on Thursday afternoon after neighbors intervened.

The Kisoro District Police Commander, SP Ben Niwamanya Kashumbusha, confirmed the arrest.

“We have taken him into custody, and he is being held on charges of aggravated defilement. Investigations are underway, and the juvenile victim is receiving necessary support as we continue our inquiries,” Niwamanya told journalists on Thursday.

He condemned the act as “a heinous crime” and urged residents to remain vigilant.

“I urge the public to report such offenders to help us protect children from sexual abuse,” he said.

According to witnesses, neighbors rushed to the scene after hearing the girl’s piercing cries. They said they caught the man in the act before quickly alerting police.

“We heard the child crying and ran to help. What we saw was horrifying, and we knew we had to act fast to stop him,” one neighbor recounted.

Another resident, speaking anonymously, expressed disbelief: “We’ve had cases of sexual abuse here before, but we never expected a father to commit such a crime against his own child. It’s unthinkable.”

Niwamanya appealed for collective action to prevent similar incidents. “I call on everyone to stand against these atrocities and work together to save innocent girls in our society,” he said.

Local leaders have pledged to collaborate with police to provide counseling and support services to the victim and her family, as well as to raise awareness about child protection.

As investigations continued into the evening, the village remained shaken, with many gathering to offer comfort to the distraught family.

According to the 2024 Uganda Police annual Crime Report, 12,312 defilement cases were reported nationwide. Of these, only 749 cases (about 11 percent) resulted in convictions, while 81 percent remain pending in court.