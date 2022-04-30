Father arrested over defiling 13-year-old daughter 

Police in Butaleja District are holding a 38-year-old man for allegedly defiling his 13-year-old daughter.

The suspect only identified as Mukisa, a peasant and resident of Bugosa Village, Busibira Parish Butaleja Sub-County in Butaleja District was arrested on Friday.

His wife Ms Faridah Nakyalo, told police that when she returned home from the burial on Thursday evening, she found her husband defiling the victim.

The girl reportedly told her mother that the suspect had forced himself on her. The mother reported a case of aggravated defilement to Butaleja Central Police Station.

The Bukedi South Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Moses Mugwe, confirmed the arrest and condemned the act. Police took the girl to Busolwe General Hospital for medical examination.

“The husband (suspect) told his wife to go to the neighbourhood to attend burial, however, upon getting to the home of the deceased, she remembered having forgotten her handkerchief and a sweater, which prompted her to go back home to collect them. Upon arrival she heard the daughter making noise while crying and pushed the door inside, only to find her husband defiling their daughter,” Mr Mugwe said.

He said the suspect's wife collapsed in shock and was rushed to the nearby clinic for first aid, and later moved to the police station to report the case.