Father of arrested ADF TikToker claimant speaks out

The father of the 25-year-old arrested Tiktoker claiming to be a member of Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) a terrorist group Mr David Mugabi Ssendawula has said his son who is currently detained at Lugazi police station has never travelled beyond Kampala.

Mr Ssendawula who is also Local Council II of Bulyadente Parish in Lugazi Municipality Buikwe District said what his son Mr Resto Kalenzi did was unfortunate and out of excitement and group influence.

“He is my son and I know him. Whatever he has done, he did it out of excitement and I want to apologise on his behalf. In his life he has never traveled beyond Kampala and has no criminal record in the community," said Mr Ssendawula.

Mr Ssendawula explained that he sometimes hears him and his friends discussing politics. However, his son does not know much about Uganda's politics.

Residents speaking anonymously noted that Mr Kalezi is just a common boda-boda rider in Namengo village who has no problems with people. They said that whatever he did was unfortunate for him and his family.

One of the residents said, "I believe he was trying to win followers on his TikTok page without realizing the information he shared was harmful and led to his arrest."

Mr Kalenzi was arrested on Tuesday after recording himself in a video claiming he belongs to ADF. This is a terrorist group that participated in the alleged masterminded attack on Mpondwe - Lhubiriha Secondary School in Kasese District, leaving 42 people dead.

Ssezibwa Police Spokesperson Ms Hellen Butoto said police have opened an inquiry about the suspect who is currently detained at Lugazi Police station pending investigations into the matter.

Ms Butoto said the suspect was arrested through joint security agents led by the Directorate of Crime Intelligence in partnership with territorial police at Lugazi on Tuesday.